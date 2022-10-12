World’s 1st space tourist signs up for flight around moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world’s first space tourist wants to go back — only this time, he’s signed up to circle the moon aboard Elon Musk’s Starship.

For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he’s retired and has time to spare. He’s not interested in a 10-minute flight to the edge of space or repeating what he did 21 years ago. “I’ve been there, done that.”

His one-week moon shot — the date has yet to be determined and years into the future — will put him within 200 kilometers of the far side of the moon. He will have company: his wife, Akiko, and 10 others who are willing to spend a lot of money for the ride.

Tito won’t say how much he pays; his flight to the Russian station cost $ 20 million.

The couple acknowledges that there is still a lot of testing and development to be done for Starship, a shiny, bullet-shaped behemoth that has yet to make an effort to reach space.

“We need to stay healthy for as many years as it takes before SpaceX can complete this vehicle,” Tito said in an interview with The Associated Press this week. “If I hadn’t had this mission, I might just be sitting in a rocking chair and not doing good exercise.”

Tito is actually the second billionaire to make a Starship reservation for a flight around the moon. Japanese fashion magnate Yusaku Maezawa announced in 2018 he bought an entire flight so he could take about eight others, preferably artists. The two men both flew to the space station, from Kazakhstan atop Russian rockets, 20 years apart.

Tito started space tourism in 2001 and became the first person to pay his own way to space, antagonizing NASA in the process. The US space agency did not want a tourist hanging around while the station was being built. But the Russian space agency needed the money and, with the help of US-based Space Adventures, launched a string of wealthy clients to the station in the 2000s and, just a year ago, Maezawa.

Wealthy Customers are sampling shorter flavors of space with Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos rocket company. Virgin Galactic by Richard Branson expects to take paying passengers next year.

Starship has yet to launch atop a Super Heavy booster from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. With 394 feet (120 meters) and 17 million pounds (7.7 million kilograms) of launch thrust, it is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built. NASA has already contracted a spaceship to land its astronauts on the moon in 2025 or so, in the first moon landing since Apollo.

Tito said the pair’s contract with SpaceX, signed in August 2021 and announced Wednesday, includes an option for a flight within five years from now. Tito would be 87 by then and he wanted out in case his health faltered.

“But if I stayed in good health, I would wait ten years,” he said.

Tito’s wife, 57, said she didn’t need to be convinced. Los Angeles residents are both pilots and understand the risks. They share Musk’s vision of a future in space travel and believe that a married couple flying to the moon together will inspire others to do the same.

Tito, who sold his investment company Wilshire Associates nearly two years ago, said he doesn’t feel guilty spending money on spaceflight rather than spending the money here on Earth.

“We are retired and now it is time to reap the rewards of all the hard work,” he said.

Tito expects he will also break through preconceptions about age, much like John Glenn’s space shuttle flight did in 1998. The first American to orbit the Earth still holds the record as the oldest person in orbit.

“He was only 77. He was just a young man,” Tito said. “I could be 10 years older than him,”

