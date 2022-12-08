‘World will take note:’ Saudi fans on Ronaldo link to local club

Doha, Qatar – Cristiano Ronaldo may have spent most of Portugal’s round of 16 match against Switzerland on the bench, but his late introduction was met with deafening cheers from thousands of fans at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night.

Many of them were not even Portuguese fans. Ronaldo is a huge draw all over the world, in leagues, friendlies and now at the World Cup. But while the 37-year-old is likely to be playing his last World Cup, fans in the Middle East may soon be able to see him play locally again.

After being sacked by Manchester United last month, Ronaldo has been linked to Al Nassr, a Saudi Pro League (SPL) club. While confirmation of a move still awaits – and will likely not be announced until after the World Cup – Saudi football fans say they can’t wait to have the Portuguese legend in their midst.

“Who wouldn’t want to see Ronaldo play live? I don’t support Al Nassr, but I want him to come to Saudi Arabia,” Ibrahim Al Hassun, a Saudi football fan, told Al Jazeera in Doha.

Ronaldo holds the record for most international goals (118) and is the most capped international player for Portugal with 195 appearances. Still, a cloud hangs over his future in the Portugal national team.

He has scored one goal in the tournament so far and was dropped from the starting line-up for Portugal’s final match. His replacement, Goncalo Ramos, scored a hat-trick and will probably start in the quarterfinals against Morocco on Saturday.

Al Nassr is the second most successful club in the SPL, with nine titles to its name, and has reportedly offered Ronaldo a $225 million a year contract for three years.

Saudi fans relish the prospect of one of football’s biggest names plying their trade in their country.

Al Hassun said the biggest impact of Ronaldo’s reported move will be in terms of the attention he will bring to Saudi football. “The whole world will take note of Saudi football – from the media to the fans around the world and social media. It’s going to be phenomenal.”

If it’s the attention Saudi fans seek, they’ve gotten plenty with their team’s performance at the World Cup. According to figures from beIN, the host of the World Cup, Saudi Arabia’s famous victory over Argentina in their opening match of the World Cup attracted 99.3 million viewers, of which more than 80 million were international viewers.

Muhammad, a Saudi fan from Riyadh, said the national team has made leaps and bounds since the last World Cup, but the world didn’t notice until they beat Lionel Messi-led Argentina. According to Muhammad, Ronaldo’s presence will help local players grow and cope with the pressures of big games. “Ronaldo will make a lot of money (playing in) our country, so we need to make sure our players get the most out of his presence as well,” he said.

While most of the names on the SPL teams roster are local, international footballers have played in the country. Brazilian striker Anderson Talisca signed for Al Nassr last year, while Argentine midfielder Ever Banega has played for Riyadh-based club Al Shabab since 2020.

Hassan Ali, a fan of Al-Ittehad FC in Jeddah, said that while the SPL has a large following in the country and region, it goes largely unnoticed in other parts of the world due to a lack of international stars.

That could now change. “Regardless of what people say about his age and goalscoring ability, Ronaldo will help put Saudi football on the world map,” said Ali.