World War Z adds waves of 1000 zombies, but I can’t even handle one

What better way to start the new year than mowing down zombies left, right and center? Fortunately, if that’s what you’re looking for, then Saber Interactive has the update for you.

World War Z is getting a free update that will add loads of new content to the zombie crushing game. But the real game changer lies in the number of zombies you encounter.

The deadly XL Horde will be added to the game on January 24, 2023 as part of a free upgrade, along with new weapons and a revamped progression system. You’ll need a PS5, Xbox Series X|S or PC to play with the new 1,000-strong zombie hordes, but the myriad of deadly weapons and progression system are also coming to PS4 and Xbox One. These will come in handy if you happen to encounter the new enemy, mutators, now being added to the standard Horde Mode Z.

📢 Survivors, we have an important announcement!🧟 The highly anticipated Horde Mode XL releases January 24th on PS5, XSX|S and PC!

Big bites

You might think that sounds brilliant and I’m all for chaotic zombie-killing battles, but waves of 1000 might be a bit much for the less synced teams out there. While World War Z is known for rampaging zombies, if you rely on strangers through online co-op to help you survive the onslaught, you may be left behind.

I remember in Valve’s undead co-op shooter, Left 4 Dead 2, how my friends and I learned the need to actually team up in a co-op shooter. The four of us had fought floor by floor through a skyscraper, on our way to a helipad on the roof. The first of our team went down the stairwell. We left them in a panic.

We came across a floor of office cubicles and all scattered, desperate for medical supplies or a way out to the helipad. In hindsight, and I’m no expert, we probably should have been more coordinated than this.

Through my headphones I overheard one of my friends having a close personal conversation with some particularly obnoxious undead office workers. I didn’t help, I didn’t even know where he was. No, I was looking for something much more important, medkits.

(Image credit: Saber Interactive)

I cautiously opened a door to see my whole life flash before my eyes as a top-heavy, muscular tank ripped through the doorway straight into my face. Before I know it, he’s lunged at me and I’m flung out the window. As I dropped dead and stared at my screen, I wondered what it would be like to have a team that understands coordination.

But if one zombie can confuse us so completely, what will 1,000 do?

The update isn’t even out yet, and one World War Z player shared how much work an uncoordinated team has made for them. During the mission, ThePositivePandemic was forced to take about 2,000 kills as multiple players kept entering and exiting the game. “Probably the heaviest carry I’ve ever had,” said ThePositivePandemic. “The game kept trying to make us fail until the very end, but we (I) squeezed through”.

While this new update is exciting, it will be interesting to see if the random internet lobbies will be able to fight against these massive hordes. I may need to practice a bit more with the rest of my squad before I head to the front lines of this update.