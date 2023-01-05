World War Z adds waves of 1000 zombies, but I can’t even handle one

By
Jacky
-
World War Z adds waves of 1000 zombies, but I can't even handle one

What better way to start the new year than mowing down zombies left, right and center? Fortunately, if that’s what you’re looking for, then Saber Interactive has the update for you.

World War Z is getting a free update that will add loads of new content to the zombie crushing game. But the real game changer lies in the number of zombies you encounter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR