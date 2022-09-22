World War One practice trenches emerge at Kent golf course after heatwave scorched the earth

Advertising

First World War practice trenches dug to mimic those in France have appeared on a golf course after the latest heatwave scorched the ground.

Spectacular aerial photographs show the deep winding fairways that stretch for hundreds of meters at Canterbury Golf Club in Kent.

The club’s soil is strikingly similar to that of Northern France, making it an ideal warfare training ground for those bound for the Continent.

Each of the third, fourth, fifth, seventh and ninth fairways host the meandering and zigzagging trenches.

Kent County Council’s archive portal, which details the history of the trenches, says: ‘These have been interpreted as training trenches from the early part of the 20th century due to their similarity to trench systems used in the First World War.

‘It is likely they were used for training exercises for soldiers based at the Royal East Kent Regiment barracks on the nearby eastern edge of the town.

“The golf course itself was established in 1927 and the condition of the trenches would suggest that the area was under cultivation for some time before that date.”

Pictured: The trenches at Keycol Hill, near Bobbing, Kent, in the First World War

The 160 hectare land leased by the War Office has a bomb crater now surrounded by willow trees, another crater in the forest and three circular concrete anchor points for barrage balloons just underground.

KCC’s archive portal adds: ‘The clearing systems cover an area of ​​several hundred meters and are visible between the trees on the golf course’s fairways.

‘The visible western section consists of a firing line running north-south and facing east for 67m and branches of communication lines measuring 35m, 35m and 21m and running east-west.

‘The visible eastern part is similar, although more visible as it runs for a distance of over 100m.

“It is likely that similar traces of military activity extend across the site and may be better preserved in the wooded areas.

‘Much of the western side is covered by a legible trench system consisting of front and rear lines of fire pits and interconnected zigzag communication trenches.

“In the rest of the area the trenches are only visible and do not appear to form coherent systems, recorded features include zigzag features and lines of fire pits.”

The KCC said they were identified from cut marks taken in 1940s RAF vertical aerial photographs, and 1980s Royal Commission on the Historical Monuments of England (RCHME) aerial photographs.