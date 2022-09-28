‘World War III anyone?’: Trump shares video of Biden on Nord Stream 2 that Kremlin used to accuse US

Donald Trump shared a video on Wednesday of President Joe Biden warning that he could try to “stop” the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in early February if Russia invaded Ukraine. The Kremlin used the same video to suggest that Biden was behind the recent leaks.

The US government denies “absurd” accusations that it is behind a gas leak in the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.

It comes as Donald Trump suggested ‘World War III’ could be close by sharing a video of President Joe Biden threatening to stop Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

Mysterious and alarming leaks were found this week in both Nord Stream pipelines, prompting the European Union to call it the result of a “deliberate act”.

Multiple accusations have already been leveled against the Kremlin amid mounting hostilities over its illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Moscow points the finger at the US, declaring that Washington is ‘obliged’ to explain its alleged role in the ‘sabotage’.

A US official denied the allegations, according to the Washington Post. DailyMail.com has reached out to the White House for comment.

Trump also appeared to endorse the Russia theory on Wednesday when he posted on his Truth Social app a video of Biden from early February promising to “end” Nord Stream 2 if Vladimir Putin’s forces invaded Ukraine.

‘Wow, what a statement. Someone from World War III? Trump wrote along with the video.

The same video was also shared by the Russian government on Wednesday, suggesting that Biden was behind the explosions that led to the Baltic Sea leaks.

Asked for clarification on his position, Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said “the statements speak for themselves.”

He also referred DailyMail.com to a previous post in which Trump offered to lead Russia-Ukraine negotiations and warned current US leaders not to “make things worse.”

US “leadership” must remain “cold, cool and dry” on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream pipelines. This is a great event that should not imply a great solution, at least not yet,’ the former president wrote.

‘The Russia/Ukraine catastrophe should NEVER have happened, and definitely would not have happened if I were president. Don’t make things worse with the pipeline explosion.

The explosions preceded three gas leaks from Nord Stream pipelines in Europe’s Baltic Sea.

Biden said on February 7, 2022, that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which he waived sanctions on, could be stopped if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched his brutal attack that same month. His government has been informally accused of being behind the pipeline leaks.

He ended with: ‘Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a deal done RIGHT NOW. Both sides need it and want it. The whole world is at stake. Will I lead the group?

And just before that, Trump compared the leaking gas from pipelines to the potentially devastating storm headed for the state of Florida. He said Hurricane Ian was not as “significant” as the damage to Europe’s waters.

‘Everyone is talking about the big hurricane hurtling towards Florida, as it should be, but perhaps a far more important long-term event was the announcement that the Nord Stream I and II pipelines out of Russia…have been SABOTAGED ‘. he wrote in the first of three publications.

‘This could lead to a major escalation, or to War!’

In that statement, Trump also claimed that he brought pipelines to the world’s attention as president when I explained how crippling dependence on them could be for Germany and other parts of Europe.

‘Everyone laughed at that time, but they don’t laugh anymore!’ he wrote.

During his presidency, Trump approved sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline between Germany and Russia, which was nearly complete when the sanctions were imposed in December 2019.

Trump captioned his re-Truth of Biden’s February comments with: ‘Wow, what a statement. Someone from World War III?

He also volunteered to lead US negotiations to resolve the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Trump’s first of three Nord Stream posts on Wednesday morning appeared to compare the leaks to Hurricane Ian.

Biden gave up the US objection to the pipeline just months into his White House tenure.

But it was soon stopped again, this time by Germany, whose government canceled the plans in opposition to Russia recognizing parts of eastern Ukraine as independent pro-Kremlin states.

Putin launched his invasion just a few days later.

Nord Stream 1 was also out of service due to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Although Nord Stream 2 never started operating, it was full of gas when it stopped. Climate scientists fear the repercussions of the leak could be disastrous.

Sharing Biden’s warnings in early February about stopping the pipeline, Kremlin Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on social media: “Biden is obliged to answer the question of whether the United States followed through on its threat.” .

“We must be responsible for our words,” the Putin stooge said, according to the Associated Press. “Europe must know the truth.”