World reveals where they were moment they found out the Queen died 

The world shared where they were the moment they learned that the Queen had passed away at the age of 96.

Her Majesty’s death was confirmed by the Royal Family at 6.30pm yesterday, with Buckingham Palace saying she had died ‘peacefully’ in Balmoral in the afternoon.

In Britain, the moment shocked the nation, which has now entered a period of mourning for the UK’s longest reigning monarch who has served the country for a lifetime.

Around the world, people were equally stunned by the news that Her Majesty had passed away, and many shared the moment they were when they heard the heartbreaking news.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, pictured on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 2 during her platinum anniversary

From buses, planes, trains, taxis, airport lounges, offices and more…this was where the world was when they found out the Queen had passed away

A police officer recalled that he was on duty when they heard over the radio, ‘All units ready, London Bridge has fallen.’

London Bridge is the code name for the detailed set of plans after the Queen’s death.

The person shared the poignant anecdote: “Tonight while on duty I heard the following circulation over the radio: ‘All units on standby, London Bridge has fallen, London Bridge has fallen. Standby for further direction, with control off.” Made me a little emotional.’

Another told how they were on a train of the Elizabeth line when the engineer above the tannoy announced that Her Majesty had passed.

One person said they were on duty the moment they heard the Queen had passed away, with the words ‘London Bridge has fall’ over the radio

Tube driver pays emotional tribute to Queen saying ‘he was proud to serve as army officer for her’ to announce the news to passengers

The driver gave a spontaneous emotional tribute to Her Majesty, then said “he had been proud to serve as an army officer for her and will serve as a line driver for Elizabeth until the day he retires.”

Meanwhile, another shared how they had been listening to Madonna’s hit “Like a Prayer” the moment they learned the Queen had passed away.

They said, ‘I will always remember listening to Madonna as a prayer the moment I heard the Queen had passed away’.

One person said they were listening to Madonna’s hit song ‘Like A Prayer’ the moment they found out the Queen had passed away

People talk about the places they were when the Queen died: from trains, buses, taxis, airports, offices and supermarkets. The world marks the passing of Her Majesty

A billboard commemorating Her Majesty will be put up on Friday in Belfast, Northern Ireland

Another told how they were in a supermarket in Essex when ‘everyone stopped and looked at their phone’.

They continued: ‘Such an atmosphere came over us right away. Then murmurs of sadness and sober faces. Within 20 minutes the billboards changed…’

Others have said they were at family gatherings when they heard the news.

Looking back at what had happened, they said: ‘We heard the news that the Queen passed away last night at a family birthday party. We all took our time, but the fact is that we didn’t watch TV all evening. Probably a good thing for the MH tbh. Sometimes personal reflection is better than TV news barrage.’

Further away, one person said hearing the news reminded them of the death of former Singapore Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.

They said, ‘The death of the Queen reminds me of the day LKY died. It was more intense because I was in Singapore. Both mark the last moments of a bygone era.’

TalkSPORT presenter Tony Cascarino joked about the reaction when the news broke.

People talk about the places they were when the Queen died: from trains, buses, taxis, airports, offices and supermarkets. The world marks the passing of Her Majesty

People talk about the places they were when the Queen died: from trains, buses, taxis, airports, offices and supermarkets. The world marks the passing of Her Majesty

People talk about the places they were when the Queen died: from trains, buses, taxis, airports, offices and supermarkets. The world marks the passing of Her Majesty

Mourners have begun to leave floral tributes outside Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to the Queen

MailOnline readers reached out to share where they were when they heard the news

Ian and Denise Meyers were on board a cruise in the Baltics when they found out.

They said they had left Stockholm for Helsinki and that the main course was about to be served when the captain made an announcement via the ship’s PA.

The couple said: ‘As we sailed to port the next morning, the Finnish national flag flew at half-mast on their presidential building’.

Lynda Woolard is from Scotland but now lives in California and said she was at work when she heard about it.

“It was unreal, I shed a few tears,” she said.

Elizabeth Russell-Wells is named after the Queen and Queen Mother. She said she was at Brimham Rocks when she saw what happened on the news.

“A deer ran ahead of us and jumped down the hill.

“The Queen loved deer all her life. I’m not a religious person, but at that moment it was like her mind was walking free for the first time,” she said.