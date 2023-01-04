World of Warcraft’s Leeroy Jenkins invades Speaker of the House vote

If you are not familiar with the ingrained paralysis of the US government – some of us slept through a lot of this in 9th grade – the significance of the current political moment may not reach you. At the time of writing, the 118th Congress has failed to elect a Speaker of the House of Representatives. Usually that role goes to the top name in the party that controls the most seats. And it’s almost always decided with a single vote – the last time it required multiple votes was in 1923. Given that there are actually only two parties in the United States, it’s a good thing that what is usually a pretty symbolic vote hasn’t been met this year. pathetic display of a majority-elected government trying to organize itself.

Anyway, the House of Representatives now has passed five ballots to elect a Speaker, none of whom has produced a winner by a majority (a number is not enough) of the voting members. It is a great shame for the Republican Party, whose members will hold the majority of seats in the House (222 of 435) after the 2022 election. The Democrats seem content to wait this out and continue the self-management of their opponents. They voted unanimously for one man, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, a sitting president representing Brooklyn’s Eighth District for five terms.

Jeffries technically “won” five ballots (and more!) for the Speaker of the House as the GOP tries to come to a basic deal. Unfortunately, this process has forced 435 voting members of the House to meet again and again and hold a name-for-name roll call like Dante’s Spelling Bee.

On the fourth call, Wednesday, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.) defamed the farce by conjuring up a modern-day SHAZAM, in a tone that video gamers have understood for nearly 20 years now: “Hakeeeeeeeeem JEFFRIES!!!”

Yes, Huffman (who is 58) purposely called out one of the video games’ oldest and biggest memes — LeeeeeeeeROY….JENNNNNNkins. The congressman confirmed it via Twitter:

Yes, I said what I said. If Republicans let us sit through this repeated self-flagellation, we might as well make it memorable. https://t.co/gmMXic3tbO — Representative Jared Huffman (@RepHuffman) January 4, 2023

I just hope they are serve chicken in the Commissioner of Parliament.