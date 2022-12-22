World of Warcraft devs say it ‘needs to do better’, announcing new quests and more

By Jacky
The team behind World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has promised to release six new content patches in 2023, which will include new missions, zones, raids, and the introduction of trading posts.

Dragonflight brought with it a range of new features, from new zones and missions to the noble art of dragon riding. However, developer Blizzard Entertainment knows there’s still some way to go to take the expansion to the prestige level of 2016’s Legion. With an official Announcement (opens in new tab)Blizzard says it plans to “nurture” the “living world” of Azeroth in 2023 by dropping six new content patches as part of a structured system of updates.

