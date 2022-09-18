WORLD OF RUGBY: Rugby is crying out for a ‘Drive to Survive’ project like a Netflix series

Northampton is leading the way for a sport that needs to be more open and innovative to attract a new audience. The time has come for rugby to shed its secrecy and bare its soul to create more attractive money.

The Saints have released another short behind-the-scenes film – the third the club has produced – which allows viewers to watch Phil Dowson’s side take on the grueling pre-season ‘Blakiston Challenge’, named after former captain and war hero Sir Arthur Frederick Blakistone.

It follows two previous films which focused on Northampton’s quest to reach the Premiership Final in 2022.

These impressive productions by the Saints provide the kind of insight that is all too often missing in a game so accustomed to keeping its true nature hidden away. They should be held up as an example of what can be done to increase interest levels outside of the traditional, aging supporter demographic.

Phil Dowson’s Northampton team were part of a short film that showed the team in a new light

Rugby must open its eyes to its own potential. The sport has all the ingredients for the kind of documentary series that have become such a familiar staple on Netflix and Amazon Prime. The uninitiated could be hooked if they got a glimpse of so much raw human emotion that the game is based on.

Take people through the door and into the inner sanctuaries where it is burning and unadorned; into dressing rooms before kick-off and after matches, to witness the tough talk, nerves and tension, elation and despondency, the physical strain and the collective spirit.

Rugby’s confrontational intensity would create no end of compelling content.

Think of all the bitter rivalries, fights on the practice field and all the other warts and all the elements that are kept out of sight but could allow the wider public to understand what makes the leading oval-ball protagonists tick. It would reveal so many stories and characters.

The films featured some heated speeches from Saints Lewis Ludlam, who made for great viewing

Look at Lewis Ludlam’s fiery speeches to his fellow saints in the club film for an example of the passionate commitment that would resonate.

Dan Biggar is another prominent voice and the Wales captain is cut from the same cloth, one who inspires with his words as well as his deeds. There’s a lot of profanity – there were whistles – but that’s the reality of the rugby dressing room.

The famous Living With Lions documentary from the 1997 tour of South Africa provided the ideal blueprint for this genre, but subsequent versions became too commercialized and sanitized.

At least Andy Farrell’s iconic ‘Hurt Arena’ address to the Great Britain and Ireland team in 2013 cut through all the branding and polish. Viewers will not be attracted to content that is not raw and real.

Formula One has been transformed by the ‘Drive to Survive’ series and rugby needs a similar boost. It’s a mystery why Saracens’ redemption story didn’t end up as a documentary; from relegation in disgrace to a title near-miss in their first season back in the Premier League. It would have been a classic sports drama.

Let people see the beating heart of the sport and it would take off with a new audience. Rugby needs to sell itself. Northampton leads the way.

Smith’s absence highlights crowding issues

Marcus Smith’s failure to appear on The Stoop for the London derby against Saracens further highlights the farcical problem of match-filling – and overlap between Test and club rugby – which continues to diminish the ‘product’ for supporters.

The problem of player availability and vital rest periods is not new, and there is no immediate prospect of a solution that would allow clubs to operate at full strength far more often.

The only way to reduce the number of games, to eradicate the specter of weakened lineups, is to find ways to make the home game more financially viable. Unfortunately, it’s all about money.

Everyone is scraping for their slice of a pie that just isn’t big enough to go around. So compromises have to be made, which means that top-end club matches are all too often marred by the absence of marquee players that spectators pay to see.

Maybe clubs could play less and charge more for entry, but that won’t go down well in the midst of a cost of living crisis.

English rugby is not about to embrace a central contract revolution, so the reality is that it will continue to flounder with messy compromises. The problem of player availability and vital rest periods is not new and there is no immediate prospect of a solution which would allow clubs to operate at full strength far more often.

Sale looks the real thing

It’s early days but Sale sit top of the Premiership table on maximum points and have the credentials to emerge as genuine title contenders.

Alex Sanderson is able to field a big, tough English-South African pack which should be a match for any rival unit in the top division and the Sharks recruited well, with the addition of Jonny Hill and Tom O’Flaherty from Exeter.

It is crucial that they operate well without yet another new signing, George Ford, and his delayed availability in December or early January should give them fresh impetus mid-season.

Meanwhile, having the England fly-half around – with all his game-management nous – will be like acquiring another pedigree attacking coach. It’s no shock that Sale, with Ford’s added input, appears increasingly savvy and clinical.

Sales manager Alex Sanderson has led his side to the top of the Premier League as a genuine title threat

Nadolo exit will hurt Leicester

Leicester will miss Nemani Nadolo when he leaves later this year to join the Waratahs in Sydney. His two tries and assist against Newcastle at Welford Road on Saturday was another demonstration of his formidable attacking presence.

There aren’t too many more daunting sights for any defender than the No.20 Fiji wing approaching at full throttle, but the 34-year-old is a brilliant giant and a popular figure in the sport – and he will be missed by the reason. .

Last season Nadolo’s humble nature was evident when he turned up to take part in training at local Leicestershire clubs Birstall RFC and Quorn RFC.

When he touched down against the Falcons, he celebrated with a gesture to the home fans who emphasized that they will see his full commitment to the Tigers until the day he leaves.

At the time, he could have helped Chris Ashton become the league’s first try-scoring centurion, having set up the former England winger for No.96 on Saturday. If Ashton keeps following Nadolo around, he’ll reach three figures in no time.

The last word

Nigel Owens has voiced his support for French referee Mathieu Raynal and hopefully the Welshman’s intervention will offset so much noisy outrage Down Under.

Australia were denied victory over the All Blacks in Melbourne last Thursday when fly-half Bernard Foley was penalized for time-wasting as his side struggled to protect a narrow lead.

From the attacking scrum they were allocated, the Kiwis grabbed the win with a Jordie Barrett try. Raynal has been penalized but he was absolutely right in his decision after repeatedly urging Foley to play on.

Referee Mathieu Raynal was right to penalize Australia for wasting time against New Zealand

The reaction from fellow Wallabies made it abundantly clear that they knew their playmaker was to blame. Time wasting is a blight on the game and must be eradicated. There is not enough ball-in-play time and there is far too much cynical stopping.

Raynal’s actions were criticized as harsh and unprecedented, but they must actually serve as a decisive precedent for consistent action on this critical issue.

The official deserves credit for taking an important stand, not condemnation from one-eyed pundits.

Now the Rugby Championship is heading for a grandstand finish and if Australia can capitalize on their sense of injustice at Eden Park on Saturday, they might just put up enough of a fight to allow the Springboks to take the title hours later in Durban.