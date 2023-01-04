World Health Organization warns that XBB.1.5 is the ‘most transmissible’ Covid variant to date

A new strain of Covid nicknamed “The Kraken” is “the most transmissible sub-variant discovered to date,” according to the World Health Organization.

The latest sub-variant – another Omicron spin-off, officially named XBB.1.5 – has already gained a foothold in the US, where it is believed to be responsible for about 70 percent of new infections in the hardest-hit areas and 4 in the 10 overall.

Now it’s starting to sweep through the UK, indicating that it has a major growth advantage over rival species.

But XBB.1.5 appears to be just as mild as its predecessor Omicron and its variants.

Concerns about XBB.1.5 are largely based on how it’s currently rising in the US, but it’s also been spotted in the UK and other countries around the world.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO’s technical lead for Covid, told a press conference on Wednesday: “We are concerned about the growth upside, particularly in some countries in Europe and in the US…particularly the northeastern United States. , where XBB.1.5 has quickly replaced other circulating variants.

“Our concern is how transmissible it is… and the more this virus circulates, the more chances it will have to change.”

Statistics from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that the strain is the cause of 41 percent of cases in America.

Meanwhile, data from GISAID and CoVariants.org in the UK suggest that XBB.1.5 was responsible for just under 8 percent of cases in the two weeks to January 2.

But the latest figures from the Sanger Institute, one of the UK’s largest Covid surveillance centres, suggest XBB.1.5 is behind half of all Covid cases in the hardest hit regions.

The Sanger Institute’s research shows that 50 percent of cases in Wirral last week were caused by the ‘Kraken’.

XBB.1.5 has also been detected in countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Australia, Singapore and India.

Experts are concerned that the meteoric rise of XBB.1.5 may be caused by mutations that help it better infect people and evade protection against vaccination and previous infections.

Professor Lawrence Young, a virologist at Warwick University, told MailOnline that the emergence of the species is a ‘wake-up call’ and could exacerbate Britain’s NHS crisis.

He said: ‘The XBB.1.5 variant is highly contagious and is increasing hospitalizations in New York, especially among the elderly.

“Dwindling immunity, more indoor mixing due to the cold weather, and the lack of other mitigations, such as wearing face masks, are also contributing to this wave of infections in the US.”

XBB.1.5 has acquired 14 new mutations in the virus’ spike proteins compared to its ancestor strains, appearing to have given it improved antibody resistance.

This means that people who have been vaccinated or had a previous infection are more susceptible to an infection – although not necessarily a serious illness.

But what seems to frighten the WHO is the prospect of XBB.1.5 being the gateway to a scarier variant.

The more infections that occur, the more chances the virus has to mutate and evolve.

The F486P vaccines could make it more resistant to antibodies caused by the Covid vaccine.

Some lab tests have shown it can better evade jab-induced immunity, though the jury is still out in the real world.

Professor Young said: ‘We don’t know how this variant is going to behave in the UK, in a population that has been previously exposed to other Omicron variants and where many of the over-50s have had booster injections with a bivalent vaccine.

Nevertheless, this is a wake-up call – a sharp reminder that we can’t be complacent about Covid.

“The threat of XBB.1.5 and other Covid variants further exacerbating the current NHS crisis highlights the need for us to remain vigilant.

“We need to continue to monitor infection levels with different variants in the UK, encourage those who qualify to get their boosters shots – why not extend this to those under 50? — and promote the value of other mitigation measures.’

However, not all experts are so concerned.

The Our World in Data chart shows the number of Covid cases recorded daily, averaged in the UK (pink) and US (black) per million people. It shows that the UK recorded 97 on December 27, while the US reported 183. However, the numbers only reflect positive tests that have been reported, so underestimate the true magnitude of infections

Even if the vaccines don’t work perfectly against the variant, immunity is likely to hold, as most Britons have also been exposed to former Omicron variants.

A high level of protection against the virus last year gave ministers the confidence to scrap all Covid measures as the country started living with the virus.

Dr. Simon Clarke, a microbiologist at the University of Reading, told MailOnline that XBB.1.5’s ability to evade immunity has only been observed in the lab.

“So it’s hard to know how this will translate into real life,” he noted.

“It doesn’t seem to cause more serious disease than other circulating variants, which are the most important metrics to look at when tracking Covid,” he said.

Dr. Clarke added: ‘It will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming months, as the usual annual surge in flu hospital admissions tends to be highest in January and February.’

Professor Francois Balloux, an infectious disease expert at University College London, told MailOnline: ‘It is far from clear that XBB.1.5 will create a huge wave on its own.’