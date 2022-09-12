World-first partial heart transplant with ‘living tissue’ saves baby boy born with fused arteries

A 5-pound newborn boy with a life-threatening heart defect was the world’s first to receive a partial heart transplant using living tissue that may never need to be replaced.

Owen Monroe, a North Carolina child who is now four months old, was born with his two main arteries — the aorta and the pulmonary artery — fused together in a condition called truncus arteriosus.

Doctors separated them and, shortly after birth, replaced “leaky” heart valves with living tissue that grows with him, avoiding further surgery. Surgery to repair fused valves usually uses dead tissue – but extensive surgery requires it to be replaced up to three times before adulthood, and every 10 years after that.

Now, four months after surgery at Duke University, North Carolina, the child is “blooming” and reaching every developmental milestone.

His mother, Tayler Monroe, called the procedure a “miracle” and said it saved her son’s life.

Truncus arteriosus is normally a death sentence for infants without surgery because the heart overworks itself and struggles to get nutrients to every corner of the body. It’s also rare, with less than one in 10,000 American babies being born with it.

Owen Monroe was born weighing 5 pounds in North Carolina. His parents enrolled him in partial heart surgery after being told they would have to wait six months for the full transplant, which could be too long for their son

Pictured above is the surgery taking place, separating Owen’s fused arteries and replacing the valves in his heart

Pictured is Owen a few months after surgery, with the scar visible on his chest

Mother Tayler said it was “miraculous” that her son survived. He ‘blooms’ and achieves every developmental milestone in line with his peers

NORMAL HEART AND OWEN’S HEART: Above you see a normal heart (left) and Owen’s (right). He had a rare condition called truncus arteriosus. It’s normally a death sentence without surgery

Parents Tayler and Nicholas Monroe said their son’s diagnosis left them “few options” because he was at risk of heart failure shortly after birth.

They were told the waiting list for a full transplant was about six months, which their son was unlikely to make.

So they applied for the experimental surgery at Duke University, which would use living tissue to sever the fused arteries.

What is truncus arteriosus? This rare defect is where the two main arteries to the heart — the aorta and the pulmonary artery — fuse. The condition is normally a death sentence for infants without surgery. But children usually need multiple surgeries throughout their lives to replace the valves as they grow — because they don’t grow with them. What are the symptoms? These appear in the first week of life and include. Bluish color of the lips and nails;

Rapid breathing or difficulty breathing;

Poor nutrition. How is it treated? Babies are treated soon after they are born to prevent congestive heart failure, when the muscle stops working because it can’t pump enough blood to meet the body’s energy needs. They are then offered surgery to separate the two arteries. What is the survival rate? About 90 percent of infants who have surgery live longer than 40 years. The condition is rare, with fewer than one in 10,000 American babies being diagnosed. Source: Children’s Hospital of Cincinnati

About 90 percent of babies who have the surgery with tissue from a cadaver — the standard procedure — survive more than 40 years.

But they will need at least three other surgeries in their lifetime to replace the tissue because they will grow, the American Heart Association say. It may also need to be replaced every ten years in adulthood.

When Owen was born, doctors discovered that in addition to having fused arteries, he also had a “leaky” heart valve — which would also need to be replaced.

It is essential to have good heart valves because they prevent the blood from flowing back in the wrong direction, interrupting circulation.

In the surgery, he received live tissue and valves from another baby’s donor heart.

The heart had strong valves, but was too weak to be used for a full transplant. Doctors said it wouldn’t have been used without Owen’s surgery.

After he recovered and had no ill effects from the surgery, Owen was discharged and returned home.

Doctors say the boy is now developing normally and his parents couldn’t be happier.

Before the birth, mother Tayler said: ‘It was actually like something happened’ [at birth] we would resuscitate him and hope for the best, which is very hard and scary to hear.

“Nick and I had the conversation about Owen being a donor here for other babies, which is probably the hardest conversation a parent can ever have.”

But after her son’s surgery and recovery, Tayler said it was “miraculous.”

“The fact that he’s not only okay, but that he’s doing well, really gives a lot of hope for future babies who have to go through this.

“All his doctors are enthusiastic about how he is doing. He’s not lagging behind in development at all, anything like that.’

dr. Joseph Turek, a cardiologist who led the surgery, said, “This procedure may solve the problem of a growing valve.

“If we can eliminate the need for multiple open-heart surgeries every time a child outgrows an old valve, we could extend that child’s life by potentially decades or more.”

During surgery, doctors started cutting the single blood vessel (pictured above)

They then used living tissue to replace the missing part of the aorta and the missing part of the pulmonary artery. New valves were also added from the donor heart to regulate blood flow

Owen’s heart has functioned normally since then. Doctors hope the living tissue will grow with him, eliminating the need for future heart surgery

dr. Michael Carboni, a cardiologist at the university who also consulted for the baby, added: ‘What’s special about this procedure is that this innovation can not only extend the lives of children, but also uses a donated heart. which would otherwise not be transferable.

“The valves in this procedure came from a donor heart with muscle tissue that was too weak to make it viable for a full transplant, but with strong valves well suited to Owen’s needs.”

Father Monroe said, “As harrowing as it was for our family, we knew from the start that Owen was in the best of hands.

“Our greatest hope is that Owen’s success story will change the way organ donation and transplants are handled, not just for babies with congenital heart disease, but for all patients.”