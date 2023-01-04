World first: Belinda Clark statue adds to cricket greats at the SCG

Former Australia captain Belinda Clark has been unveiled as the world’s first statue of a female cricketer with the sculpture portion of the SCG precinct.

The bronze statue stands next to Richie Benaud, Steve Waugh, Stan McCabe and Fred Spofforth among the cricketers on the ground.

Clark played 15 Tests and 118 one-day internationals and one T20I, becoming the first player to score a double century in ODIs when she made 229 against Denmark in 1997.

Following her playing career, Clark has been instrumental in running the game with Cricket Australia, Cricket New South Wales and the ICC.

“I’m excited to have the image in place and for people to look at it now and maybe wonder what that is, who that is and that they can tell a little bit of a story is really important,” Clark said. “The sculpture encompasses the opportunity to try – to be brave, to face those challenges and break convention.

“I want people to take away that you can do anything you want as long as you go for it and have good people around you. I think I’ve been very lucky with a lot of support and a little bit of imagination to bring my game where I wanted to take it, and hopefully the sport is better for it.”

Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, said: “I am absolutely delighted that Belinda Clark has been honored with a sculpture in the SCG precinct and becomes the first female cricketer to receive this recognition.

Belinda has not only put together a fantastic playing record for Australia as a batsman and captain, she has helped inspire the current generation of cricketers and as an administrator has had a profound impact on community cricket and the growth in participation.