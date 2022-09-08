World ‘fears for the Queen’: Concern for Her Majesty’s health dominates global news websites

News of growing concerns about the health of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dominated the home pages of newspapers around the world on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said her doctors were “concerned” for her health and advised her to remain under medical supervision at Balmoral Castle. The 96-year-old head of state – Britain’s longest-serving monarch – has been plagued since last year with health problems that have left her with difficulty walking and standing.

The Queen – an instantly recognizable figure to billions of people around the world – is in her platinum anniversary year, marking 70 years since she succeeded her father, King George VI, in 1952.

All her children – heir apparent Prince Charles, 73, Princess Anne, 72, Prince Andrew, 62 and Prince Edward, 58 – were on or on their way to Balmoral, royal officials said. Prince William and Prince Harry – are either already by her side or on their way, according to reports.

Newspapers in the Commonwealth — from Canada to Australia — and across Europe — including France, Spain, Germany and Italy — as well as countless others around the world shared the news with their readers on Thursday.

News of growing health concerns for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (pictured Tuesday waiting to receive Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience in Balmoral) was posted on the home pages of newspapers around the world today

On Wednesday, the Queen withdrew from a scheduled meeting with her senior political advisers after she was ordered to rest. The previous day, she held an audience at her Scottish Highlands retreat, Balmoral, with outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and named his successor, Liz Truss.

Several European newspapers published a photo of the smiling Queen taken on Tuesday as she waited to receive Truss. The monarch, pictured with a walking stick in the drawing room at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, was shown beaming for the occasion.

The French newspaper Liberation chose a photo of the Queen sitting on the royal throne. It reported that ‘Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’ were on their way to Balmoral Castle on Thursday afternoon.

Newspapers across the United States joined those across the pond by prominently displaying news about the Queen on their websites. The New York Times ran a piece detailing the number of prime ministers the Queen has seen “come and go” during her long reign, the last being Liz Truss.

Broadcaster Fox News said doctors had given “troubling news” about The Queen’s health, while the Washington Post reported that her “family is by her side.”

Their reports came when the US Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Jane Hartley, sent her “thoughts and banter” to Her Majesty. “I join the people of the United Kingdom, the United States and around the world in sending our thoughts and prayers to Her Majesty the Queen and her family,” she said.

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned about Her Majesty’s health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and in Balmoral,” the palace added.

The palace’s statement about the queen’s health is highly unusual. “The palace does not issue bulletins on the Queen’s health unless it is important,” royal commentator and author Robert Hardman told the BBC.

In February, she was knocked down by a Covid attack, which she later admitted left her “exhausted.”

Officially, the palace has only said that the queen has suffered from “episodic mobility issues”, but has not provided further details.

She spent an unplanned night in a hospital in central London in October 2021 and was advised to slow down.

She has withdrawn from ceremonial duties and has delegated more to Charles, including the State Opening of Parliament and the Trooping the Color military parade to mark her official birthday.

Just before Thursday’s announcement, notes were passed to Truss and senior members of her team in parliament forcing them to leave the room.

Truss tweeted almost immediately afterwards: “The whole country will be deeply concerned about the news of Buckingham Palace this lunchtime,” she added. “My thoughts – and the thoughts of people in our UK – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at the moment.”