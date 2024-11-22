World-famous YouTuber IShowSpeed races AFL star and both men say they won – so who do YOU think finished first?

An attempt to showcase Australian footballers has failed spectacularly on YouTube sensation IShowSpeed ​​after he was beaten by an AFL star in a foot race.

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr., is a 19-year-old YouTuber and live streamer from Ohio who is currently touring Australia.

With more than 33 million subscribers on YouTube, he has built a huge following through games, daring stunts and challenges with famous athletes, such as Olympic racing champion Noah Lyles and jumping over a speeding Lamborghini.

After making appearances at iconic Sydney venues including Taronga Zoo and Bondi Beach, he turned up to GWS pre-season training on Friday and had no qualms about getting involved.

For AFL fans and Giants fans in particular, the outcome was beyond doubt.

“Darcy Jones smoked it,” one posted.

It was a close finish between GWS star Darcy Jones and YouTube sensation IShowSpeed.

The American sprinter claimed victory, but anyone born in Australia who saw the video said the result went to Jones.

IShowSpeed ​​is pictured with Giants star Connor Idun on Friday

“It’s not biased either, Darcy won,” another supporter agreed.

“Low-key Darcy burned it in that race,” posted one unsuspecting GWS fan.

“Darcy Jones is the GOAT,” another added.

The American, however, would have none of that and emphatically claimed victory.

“I won, you lost, bro,” he said while high-fiving the GWS players.

Jones offered an olive branch and said. “It was a tie.”

The two sprinters attended the video replay, a view taken with a mobile phone, but still could not agree on a winner.

The GWS players said Jones’ head was in front, while Speed ​​correctly argued that Olympic and World Athletics guidelines state that the first athlete whose torso reaches the nearest edge of the finish line is the winner.

However, the vision still appeared to first show Jones’ torso crossed.

The club itself has made the result “official”, declaring its sprinter the winner against the American YouTube star.

Speed ​​also took part in training exercises and fights, including Callum Brown in GWS training.

The session was even appreciated by former GWS players like Cooper Hamilton, who made the post above.

“There is no denying that Darcy Jones is faster than Ishowspeed,” the club posted along with the race view.

To put Jones’ career in perspective, Speed ​​just lost his race against Noah Lyles, which he had bet $100,000 on.

Former GWS player Cooper Hamilton also shared his glimpse on Instagram of Speed ​​taking part in wrestling drills with Toby Bedford.

“Lol this is crazy,” the fired Giants star posted.

“IShowSpeed, an exceptionally popular American streamer with over 33 million subscribers on YouTube, is currently being criticized by Callum Brown at GWS training,” posted another football fan.

“This is the most GWS ever,” added another.