World-famous Seattle Labrador known for riding the bus by herself to dog park dies of cancer aged 10

A world-famous Seattle Labrador, who was known for riding the bus from her home to the dog park — and back again — all alone has died of cancer.

Eclipse died in her sleep Friday morning at age 10, just days after her owner announced to her fans that her vet had found cancerous tumors.

The friendly dog ​​became popular in 2015 when she got on the bus all alone because her owner Jeff Young took too long on his cigarette.

‘We’re breaking up. She’ll get on the bus without me and I’ll catch up with her at the dog park,” Young said KOMO News.

Eclipse got on the bus near her home at 3rd Avenue West and West Mercer Street and went “three or four stops” to the park, where she would stay for a few hours and then return home.

The dog would travel by bus so much that the King County Metro gave her a permanent bus pass, which was attached to her collar.

‘All bus drivers know her. She sits here like a human being,” Tiona Rainwater, a commuter, told KOMO in 2015. ‘She makes everyone happy. How could you not love this thing?’

The black lab-mastiff mix was often found roaming the aisles of the D-line bus, sitting on the seats like a human. The dog would get plenty of attention from fellow riders who adored their fellow commuter.

Many fans jumped on Eclipse’s Facebook page and shared their condolences.

The King County Metro also wrote a tribute to the dog.

“We are so sorry to hear of Eclipse’s passing. She was a Seattle icon. The whole Metro team sends our love, she will be missed.”

Linda Macklin Osburn wrote: ‘Thank you for sharing her with us all these years. Her adventures entertained us, kept us laughing. Through the ups and downs of the past 3 years, Eclipse brought so much joy into our lives.

“She was and is a very special dog.”

Another fan, Heather McTammany, wrote: ‘I’m so sorry. Thank you for sharing this special bus dog with us for many years. Ride free, dear Eclipse!’

Jodi Whitney wrote: ‘My heart just stopped when I read that…. My deepest condolences to you. She was a sweet, special girl and she leaves a bit of her light with us who will remember her. I’m sending you a hug.’

Keri McCurley wrote: ‘I’m so sorry. Thank you for sharing her with us through your videos. I enjoyed seeing her travels and interactions with the bus drivers. Prayers for comfort for you.’