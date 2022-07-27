World entering a ‘dangerous new age’, with spread of deadly sophisticated weapons: UK security chief

The world faces a “dangerous new era” in which regionally aggressive powers such as Russia and China pursue “mighty is right” agendas, Britain’s national security chief warned today.

National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove urged caution amid an altered ‘security order’, with technological advances making weapons more deadly and more abundant.

In a striking address to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington DC, Mr. Lovegrove added that “NATO’s strategic stability is in jeopardy.”

During the Cold War, he said, the threat of a nuclear holocaust required ongoing dialogue between the United States and the USSR.

But now, Lovegrove warned, the West faces “a much wider range of strategic risks and avenues to escalation.”

Lovegrove said that “regional aggressive powers” Russia and China pose a new threat to the West because the post-Cold War world order no longer requires continued dialogue. Pictured: A Chinese frigate and a missile destroyer take part in a parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia

Left: The Washington DC headquarters of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Right: National Security Adviser Stephen Lovegrove made the striking warning this afternoon

There are as many as 23 countries in possession of special land attack cruise missiles.

That’s not to count the growing list of nuclear powers, with Iran reportedly at a “breakthrough moment” in spreading its apocalyptic missiles.

NATO must be “eternally vigilant” for rogue states developing the weapons, he added, which could lead to nuclear arms races between regional neighbors.

“We have clear concerns about China’s nuclear modernization program,” the British national security chief said, “which will increase both the number and type of nuclear weapons systems in its arsenal.

“Combined, this is a daunting prospect.”

Commenting on the recent 150-day passage since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Mr Lovegrove described the war as “a manifestation of a much broader struggle unfolding over the successor to the post-Cold War international order.”

“We have clear concerns about China’s nuclear modernization program,” added Mr Lovegrove. Pictured: Chinese soldiers sit atop rocket launchers in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square

“This match has profound implications,” he said.

It will decide whether we live in a world where regionally aggressive powers like China and Russia can pursue unchecked ‘power is good’ agendas – or a world where all states can guarantee their sovereignty, competition doesn’t turn into conflict, and we work together. to protect the planet.’

Whitehall’s security chief also proposed four “integrated arms control principles” to protect the West from erratic actions by hostile states.

NATO members and their allies must strengthen ‘red lines’ against bad behaviour, ‘broaden the conversation’ involving traditional superpowers to include all countries, focus on dialogue to – as Churchill said – ‘jaw-jaw, not war -war’, and finally ‘take early action to renew and strengthen confidence-building measures’.

That means growing confidence in the international order, he said, to “remove the causes of mistrust, fear, tension and hostility.”