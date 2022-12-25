World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action | Darts News | Sky Sports



Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at the biggest, best and funniest moments of the World Darts Championship so far.

The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed, with all the action live on Sky Sports Darts.

The third and fourth rounds will be played across four days between Christmas and New Year, with the tournament then concluding on Tuesday January 3 with the final.

John Part likes that the top seeds are still in the tournament as it means there are lots of tight games to look forward to.

The tournament resumes on Tuesday December 27 as the third round gets underway, with two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall up against World Youth champion Josh Rock in a tasty afternoon session.

Reigning champion Peter Wright continuing his title defence against Kim Huybrechts later that evening, while world No. 1 Gerwyn Price faces five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in a titanic tussle.

Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld will face off on the first day back at Ally Pally after the Christmas break.

Two-time winner Gary Anderson headlines Wednesday’s afternoon session as he faces Chris Dobey, while Michael van Gerwen takes on Mensur Suljovic in the evening session as he looks to move closer to a fourth world title and first in four years.

Every session will be live on Sky Sports’ dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, with selected matches live streamed on Sky Sports YouTube and full coverage on the Sky Sports App.

Leicester midfielder James Maddison tips Michael van Gerwen to win the World Championships and says he is disappointed England didn't win the World Cup.

World Darts Championship Schedule – every dart live on Sky Sports

Third Round Fixtures

Tuesday, December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton vs Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts

Wednesday, December 28

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Ryan Searle vs Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert vs Alan Soutar

Gary Anderson vs Chris Dobey

Evening Session (7pm)

3x Third Round

Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler

Thursday, December 29

Afternoon Session (12.30pm)

3x Third Round

Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ross Smith

Rob Cross vs Mervyn King

Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting

Evening Session (7pm)

1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round

Luke Humphries vs Vincent van der Voort

Fourth Round games TBC

First & Second Round Results

Thursday, December 15

Round One: Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb

Round One: Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson

Round One: Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty

Round Two: Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell

Friday, December 16

Afternoon Session

Round One: Alan Soutar 3-0 Mal Cuming

Round One: Boris Krcmar 3-0 Toru Suzuki

Round One: Adrian Lewis 3-0 Daniel Larsson

Round One: Kim Huybrechts 3-0 Grant Sampson

Evening Session

Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-3 Lourence Ilagan

Round One: William O’Connor 3-0 Beau Greaves

Round One: Keegan Brown 2-3 Florian Hempel

Round Two: Michael Smith 3-0 Nathan Rafferty

Saturday, December 17

Afternoon Session

Round One: Martin Lukeman 3-0 Nobuhiro Yamamoto

Round One: Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Perez

Round One: Adam Gawlas 3-2 Richie Burnett

Round Two: Daryl Gurney 0-3 Alan Soutar

Evening Session

Round One: Ryan Meikle 3-2 Lisa Ashton

Round One: Cameron Menzies 3-1 Diogo Portela

Round One: Josh Rock 3-1 Jose Justicia

Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Lourence Ilagan

Sunday, December 18

Afternoon Session

Round One: Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa

Round One: Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith

Round One: Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko

Round Two: Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis

Evening Session

Round One: Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith

Round One: Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce

Round One: Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish

Round Two: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar

Monday, December 19

Afternoon Session

Round One: Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen

Round One: Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida

Round One: Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams

Round Two: Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock

Evening Session

Round One: Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates

Round One: Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron

Round One: Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp

Round Two: Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse

Tuesday, December 20

Evening Session

Round One: Jim Williams 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki

Round One: Jimmy Hendriks 3-1 Jamie Hughes

Round One: Ricky Evans 3-1 Fallon Sherrock

Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld 3-1 Ryan Meikle

Wednesday, December 21

Afternoon Session

Round One: John O’Shea 2-3 Darius Labanauskas

Round One: Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Xicheng Han

Round Two: Callan Rydz 0-3 Josh Rock

Round Two: Dave Chisnall 3-1 Andrew Gilding

Evening Session

Round Two: Mervyn King 3-2 Danny Baggish

Round Two: Gabriel Clemens 3-0 William O’Connor

Round Two: Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Lewy Williams

Round Two: Stephen Bunting 3-1 Leonard Gates

Thursday, December 22

Afternoon Session

Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Danny Jansen

Round Two: Ryan Searle 3-0 Adam Gawlas

Round Two: Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Mike De Decker

Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Karel Sedlacek

Evening Session

Round Two: Gary Anderson 3-2 Madars Razma

Round Two: James Wade 2-3 Jim Williams

Round Two: Luke Humphries 3-2 Florian Hempel

Round Two: Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Cameron Menzies

Friday, December 23

Afternoon Session

Round Two: Brendan Dolan 3-1 Jimmy Hendriks

Round Two: Chris Dobey 3-0 Martijn Kleermaker

Round Two: Ross Smith 3-1 Darius Labanauskas

Round Two: Rob Cross 3-1 Scott Williams

Evening Session

Round Two: Martin Schindler 3-1 Martin Lukeman

Round Two: Danny Noppert 3-1 David Cameron

Round Two: Jonny Clayton 3-0 Danny Van Trijp

Round Two: Joe Cullen 3-1 Ricky Evans

Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – through to the final on January 3.