World Darts Championship schedule and order of play: Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, Gerwyn Price in action | Darts News | Sky Sports
Schedule for rounds one and two of the 2023 World Darts Championship confirmed; watch every dart from Alexandra Palace live on Sky Sports all the way through to the final on January 3
Last Updated: 24/12/22 9:22am
A look at the biggest, best and funniest moments of the World Darts Championship so far.
The schedule for the World Darts Championship has been confirmed, with all the action live on Sky Sports Darts.
The third and fourth rounds will be played across four days between Christmas and New Year, with the tournament then concluding on Tuesday January 3 with the final.
Your ultimate guide to the World Darts Championship
John Part likes that the top seeds are still in the tournament as it means there are lots of tight games to look forward to.
The tournament resumes on Tuesday December 27 as the third round gets underway, with two-time semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall up against World Youth champion Josh Rock in a tasty afternoon session.
Reigning champion Peter Wright continuing his title defence against Kim Huybrechts later that evening, while world No. 1 Gerwyn Price faces five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld in a titanic tussle.
Gerwyn Price and Raymond van Barneveld will face off on the first day back at Ally Pally after the Christmas break.
Two-time winner Gary Anderson headlines Wednesday’s afternoon session as he faces Chris Dobey, while Michael van Gerwen takes on Mensur Suljovic in the evening session as he looks to move closer to a fourth world title and first in four years.
Every session will be live on Sky Sports’ dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel, with selected matches live streamed on Sky Sports YouTube and full coverage on the Sky Sports App.
Leicester midfielder James Maddison tips Michael van Gerwen to win the World Championships and says he is disappointed England didn’t win the World Cup.
World Darts Championship Schedule – every dart live on Sky Sports
Third Round Fixtures
Tuesday, December 27
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Dimitri Van den Bergh vs Krzysztof Ratajski
Nathan Aspinall vs Josh Rock
Jonny Clayton vs Brendan Dolan
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Jim Williams vs Gabriel Clemens
Gerwyn Price vs Raymond van Barneveld
Peter Wright vs Kim Huybrechts
Live World Darts Championship
December 28, 2022, 7:00pm
Live on
Wednesday, December 28
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Ryan Searle vs Jose de Sousa
Danny Noppert vs Alan Soutar
Gary Anderson vs Chris Dobey
Evening Session (7pm)
3x Third Round
Joe Cullen vs Damon Heta
Michael van Gerwen vs Mensur Suljovic
Michael Smith vs Martin Schindler
Thursday, December 29
Afternoon Session (12.30pm)
3x Third Round
Dirk van Duijvenbode vs Ross Smith
Rob Cross vs Mervyn King
Dave Chisnall vs Stephen Bunting
Evening Session (7pm)
1x Third Round, 2x Fourth Round
Luke Humphries vs Vincent van der Voort
Fourth Round games TBC
First & Second Round Results
Thursday, December 15
Round One: Mickey Mansell 3-1 Ben Robb
Round One: Keane Barry 1-3 Grant Sampson
Round One: Jermaine Wattimena 2-3 Nathan Rafferty
Round Two: Peter Wright 3-0 Mickey Mansell
Friday, December 16
Afternoon Session
Round One: Alan Soutar 3-0 Mal Cuming
Round One: Boris Krcmar 3-0 Toru Suzuki
Round One: Adrian Lewis 3-0 Daniel Larsson
Round One: Kim Huybrechts 3-0 Grant Sampson
Evening Session
Round One: Rowby-John Rodriguez 2-3 Lourence Ilagan
Round One: William O’Connor 3-0 Beau Greaves
Round One: Keegan Brown 2-3 Florian Hempel
Round Two: Michael Smith 3-0 Nathan Rafferty
Saturday, December 17
Afternoon Session
Round One: Martin Lukeman 3-0 Nobuhiro Yamamoto
Round One: Simon Whitlock 3-2 Christian Perez
Round One: Adam Gawlas 3-2 Richie Burnett
Round Two: Daryl Gurney 0-3 Alan Soutar
Evening Session
Round One: Ryan Meikle 3-2 Lisa Ashton
Round One: Cameron Menzies 3-1 Diogo Portela
Round One: Josh Rock 3-1 Jose Justicia
Round Two: Dimitri Van den Bergh 3-0 Lourence Ilagan
Sunday, December 18
Afternoon Session
Round One: Madars Razma 3-1 Prakash Jiwa
Round One: Karel Sedlacek 3-0 Raymond Smith
Round One: Luke Woodhouse 3-0 Vladyslav Omelchenko
Round Two: Damon Heta 3-0 Adrian Lewis
Evening Session
Round One: Mike De Decker 3-1 Jeff Smith
Round One: Scott Williams 3-1 Ryan Joyce
Round One: Matt Campbell 0-3 Danny Baggish
Round Two: Nathan Aspinall 3-1 Boris Krcmar
Monday, December 19
Afternoon Session
Round One: Andrew Gilding 3-2 Robert Owen
Round One: Danny Jansen 3-2 Paolo Nebrida
Round One: Niels Zonneveld 0-3 Lewy Williams
Round Two: Jose de Sousa 3-2 Simon Whitlock
Evening Session
Round One: Geert Nentjes 1-3 Leonard Gates
Round One: Ritchie Edhouse 2-3 David Cameron
Round One: Steve Beaton 0-3 Danny van Trijp
Round Two: Gerwyn Price 3-1 Luke Woodhouse
Tuesday, December 20
Evening Session
Round One: Jim Williams 3-2 Sebastian Bialecki
Round One: Jimmy Hendriks 3-1 Jamie Hughes
Round One: Ricky Evans 3-1 Fallon Sherrock
Round Two: Raymond van Barneveld 3-1 Ryan Meikle
Wednesday, December 21
Afternoon Session
Round One: John O’Shea 2-3 Darius Labanauskas
Round One: Martijn Kleermaker 3-0 Xicheng Han
Round Two: Callan Rydz 0-3 Josh Rock
Round Two: Dave Chisnall 3-1 Andrew Gilding
Evening Session
Round Two: Mervyn King 3-2 Danny Baggish
Round Two: Gabriel Clemens 3-0 William O’Connor
Round Two: Michael van Gerwen 3-0 Lewy Williams
Round Two: Stephen Bunting 3-1 Leonard Gates
Thursday, December 22
Afternoon Session
Round Two: Krzysztof Ratajski 3-1 Danny Jansen
Round Two: Ryan Searle 3-0 Adam Gawlas
Round Two: Mensur Suljovic 3-0 Mike De Decker
Round Two: Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-2 Karel Sedlacek
Evening Session
Round Two: Gary Anderson 3-2 Madars Razma
Round Two: James Wade 2-3 Jim Williams
Round Two: Luke Humphries 3-2 Florian Hempel
Round Two: Vincent van der Voort 3-0 Cameron Menzies
Friday, December 23
Afternoon Session
Round Two: Brendan Dolan 3-1 Jimmy Hendriks
Round Two: Chris Dobey 3-0 Martijn Kleermaker
Round Two: Ross Smith 3-1 Darius Labanauskas
Round Two: Rob Cross 3-1 Scott Williams
Evening Session
Round Two: Martin Schindler 3-1 Martin Lukeman
Round Two: Danny Noppert 3-1 David Cameron
Round Two: Jonny Clayton 3-0 Danny Van Trijp
Round Two: Joe Cullen 3-1 Ricky Evans
Watch the 2023 PDC World Darts Championship – live on Sky Sports Darts – through to the final on January 3.