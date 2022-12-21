World Cup winner Papu Gomez is covered in painful SUNBURN after his team’s open top tour bus parade

Argentina’s World Cup winner Papu Gomez is covered in painful sunburn after his team’s victory parade in an open-top bus through Buenos Aires.

Days of celebrations in the capital have made headlines around the world since La Albiceleste beat France 4-2 on penalties on Sunday night, with the wild scenes turning from sheer jubilation to partial mayhem.

A number of casualties have been reported, including a woman killed in her home by a stray bullet, and a man who fell from the team’s bus when attempting to land on it by jumping off a bridge.

And now Papu Gomez – one of Argentina’s own football heroes – can count himself among the victims of the country’s wild parties.

Argentina’s World Cup winner Papu Gomez was covered in a painful sunburn (pictured) after his team’s victory parade in an open-top bus through Buenos Aires. he seemed to take the pain in his stride, writing “I need aloe vera” in a message to his fans

The midfielder, from Buenos Aires, was red as a lobster after spending the day in the sun partying on the open-top tour bus as he drove through his home city.

Photos from around town showed the triumphant shirtless player – basking in both glory and sunshine – with his World Cup winner’s medal around his neck. Without a care in the world, the 34-year-old was seen waving to fans and partying hard.

However, when Gomez came home from the open-top bus party, he wished he had at least taken a moment to slather on sunscreen.

The player, who is currently signed for Spanish club Sevilla, had only one patch of skin left unburnt – where his winner’s medal had hung. But he seemed to take the pain in stride, writing “I need aloe vera” in a message to his fans.

Pictured: Papu Gomez (right) is seen on Argentina’s open-top bus parade after winning the World Cup on Sunday. The 34-year-old was sunburned after the parade. The player had only one unburned piece of skin – where his winner’s medal had hung

Pictured: Gomez is seen donning an Argentinian bucket hat atop the open top tour bus as he celebrates his team’s World Cup victory

So many cheering, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to leave the open-air bus (pictured) to transport them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a flyover over the capital that the government billed as a flypast

He and his teammates were on the bus for so long because so many people had turned up to greet them that he got stuck and was only able to complete half of the planned route.

So many cheering, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital that the players had to leave the open-air bus that transported them to Buenos Aires and board helicopters for a flyover over the capital that the government billed as a flypast.

“The world champions are flying all over the route in helicopters because it was impossible to continue by land due to the explosion of people’s happiness,” Gabriela Cerruti, the spokesperson for President Alberto Fernández, wrote on social media.

The bus had moved at a snail’s pace through the crowd for more than four hours before the parade was cut short by land.

But the players were all smiles as they watched the crowds scramble to get as close to the bus as possible. As of Tuesday afternoon, an estimated 4 million people were on the streets, according to local media citing police sources.

Team captain Lionel Messi and the rest of the players waved to the huge crowd as they carried the World Cup trophy in the air after clinching the country’s third title.

Papu Gomez of Argentina takes the trophy in the air after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar, December 18, 2022

Pictured: Papu Gomez is seen in a helicopter after the team’s tour bus came to a halt after being mobbed by fans during their victory tour of Buenos Aires

After flying over key points where fans had gathered, the helicopters returned to the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association outside the capital.

Some fans continued to party in the streets, while others left Buenos Aires with their faces wide open, complaining that they couldn’t pay their respects to the team that took home the country’s first World Cup trophy since 1986.

Others, however, took it to heart.

“This is madness, it’s indescribable,” said 23-year-old Brian Andreassi, as he walked downtown in the team’s jersey. “There are no words.”

By nightfall, when most fans had already left downtown Buenos Aires, there were isolated clashes between a few stragglers and law enforcement officers. At least eight people were injured, according to local media.

The incidents began when firefighters went to the Obelisk, the iconic Buenos Aires landmark that is the traditional site of celebrations, to expel a few people who had forced their way inside the monument.

The World Cup and the success of the Messi-led squad brought much-needed good news to a country that has been in an economic slump for years and has suffered one of the world’s highest inflation rates, with nearly 4 in 10 people living in poverty .