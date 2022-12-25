World Cup: Watch and vote for the best tournament this century

A controversial 2022 World Cup came to an end with Argentina’s thrilling final win over France.

After football took centre stage, there were some magnificent storylines in Qatar – but just how good was it?

BBC Sport has taken a look at every World Cup this century and we want you to pick the best one below.

2002 (Japan/South Korea)

Ronaldo inspired Brazil to their fifth World Cup triumph with both their goals in a 2-0 win over Germany.

It was a tournament of shocks with Senegal stunning France before Turkey and co-hosts South Korea reached the semi-finals.

Elsewhere, Ronaldinho’s free-kick helped knock out England and the Republic of Ireland went out to Spain on penalties.

2006 (Germany)

Italy beat France on penalties in the World Cup final in a game that will always be remembered for Zinedine Zidane’s red card for headbutting Marco Materazzi in his final game before retiring.

Earlier in the tournament Wayne Rooney had been sent off for England against Portugal as they went on to lose on spot-kicks.

Lionel Messi made his World Cup debut – and scored his first goal in the tournament.

2010 (South Africa)

Spain won their first ever World Cup with Andres Iniesta’s extra-time goal downing the Netherlands. They won each knockout game 1-0.

Previous finalists France and Italy both went out in the group stages. Luis Suarez’s handball to deny Ghana a place in the semis made him the scourge of Africa.

England were well beaten by Germany but the last-16 tie was also remembered for a Frank Lampard goal which was not given.

2014 (Brazil)

Mario Gotze scored the extra-time winner as Germany beat Messi’s Argentina 1-0 in the final. But the most historic bit of their World Cup was the 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semis.

James Rodriguez was the breakout star of the tournament with six goals for Colombia.

Group D made plenty of headlines with England and Italy going out and Uruguay’s Suarez biting Giorgio Chiellini.

2018 (Russia)

France beat surprise finalists Croatia 4-2 with Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, two of their stars, on the scoresheet.

It was a tournament that provided some classic games, including Cristiano Ronaldo’s hat-trick in Spain 3-3 Portugal and France edging Argentina 4-3 in the last 16.

England beat Colombia for their first ever World Cup penalty shootout win and eventually lost to Croatia in the semis. Harry Kane won the Golden Boot.

2022 (Qatar)

The tournament started with controversies about migrant workers deaths, gay rights and a winter World Cup – and ended with maybe the greatest final ever.

Messi’s Argentina beat France on penalties after a 3-3 thriller in which Mbappe became the second player after Sir Geoff Hurst to score a hat-trick in the final.

It was a World Cup of shocks too with Morocco reaching the semi-finals, Japan beating Spain and Germany – and Saudi Arabia beating eventual champions Argentina.

England lost to France in the quarter-finals.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.