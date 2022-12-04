World Cup: USMNT’s dream has died once again but this isn’t the end of the road

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The American dream had once again failed to come true and Christian Pulisic couldn’t contain his emotions, took off his shirt and buried his face.

It had been the ambition of this energetic and youthful team from the United States to emulate – and possibly better – the class of 2002 that had reached the last eight in Japan and South Korea. If Pulisic had stayed calm in the second minute, maybe they would have.

Every second, every touch, every pass and every shot counts in a World Cup. One hiccup, one hesitation and everything comes crashing down, especially when the pressure is as great as in the win or go home games that follow the group stage.

Christian Pulisic missed a huge opportunity in the opening minutes of America’s defeat to Holland

Pulisic was the hero against Iran, but the enigmatic attacker could not repeat his exploits

Pulisic, Chelsea’s enigmatic striker, had a glorious chance to shape the story in the United States’ favor in the second minute when he found himself offside and all alone in the Dutch penalty area. One clean shot and he would have put his team ahead.

He had been the hero of the hour against Iran – scoring the goal that saw his team qualify with England from Group B – but Pulisic couldn’t repeat it, his shot bouncing up and Heerenveen goalkeeper Andries Noppert stuck out his left leg . save. It was a huge moment.

You could tell he was thinking about it at the final whistle, when he began to shiver. Pulisic, whose season at Stamford Bridge was pockmarked with inconsistency, brought it up a few hours later. Being asked to revisit the scene of a trauma was obviously painful.

Gio Reyna will be one of the stars reaching their peak by the time the 2026 World Cup arrives

Brenden Aaronson takes on Jurrien Timber at the Round of 16 match in Doha, Qatar

“It hurts,” Pulisic sighed. “I thought I was way offside when it happened. He saved well, so of course it’s going to hurt for a while. We don’t want to feel that way again. It was an honor to represent our country, but right now it’s tough.’

Even more descriptive was Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner, who said: ‘We did something that didn’t suit us. The silence in the locker room is deafening. The mood is gloomy. No one benefits from playing in a match like this and losing.’

However, this is by no means the end of the road for Gregg Berhalter’s side and it will be fascinating to see how this group, when they are joint hosts in the summer of 2026, will progress as they are only a top striker be removed. be nice side.

Matt Turner (left) was honest in his post-game assessment, admitting that the mood was ‘gloomy’

It is as yet unclear whether Gregg Berhalter will continue to lead the US national team forward

Playing against England, Gareth Southgate’s side were surprised by how many runs the United States did and how intense it was; they have some outstanding talent, such as the Leeds pair of Brenden Aaronsen and Tyler Adams, alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Pulisic and Gio Reyna.

A 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands ends this Middle East journey, but you wouldn’t be in a hurry to fire them in four years.

In other words, when they last hosted the World Cup in 1994, the United States won one of their four games. This team will do better.

“It’s a different experience for all these guys,” Pulisic said. “We didn’t qualify for the last World Cup and we are now in the Round of 16. There are definitely moments when we can be really proud. We don’t want to feel that way again and we want to put ourselves in a position to win tournaments like this.’