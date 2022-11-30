Home World Cup: USA Women bank $6.5m for men’s team reaching last-16 through equal pay agreement
REVEALED! USA Women have a $6.5 million bank account after the men’s teams reached the World Cup last-16 in their equal pay agreement… which won them more prize money that winning the TWO previous women’s tournaments together

USA Women are set to receive $6.5million (£5.4million) for the men’s side reaching the last 16 of the World Cup as part the equal pay agreement, which was reached earlier in the year.

After their crucial win over Iran by 1-0, the USMNT extended its stay in Qatar Tuesday night. They advanced to the knockout stages this year. World Cup.

Progression to the last 16 has guaranteed U.S. Soccer an estimated $13million (£11million) in prize money, half of which will go to their women’s team through the equal pay agreement.

After The landmark agreement was signed earlier this year by USA, making them the first federation to ever split its membership. World Cup prize money fell in the middle of their main national teams. It was described as a “truly historic” moment.

That means USA Women will bank at least $6.5million after the men’s team’s success on Tuesday, having already earned $4.5million (£3.7million) for their participation in the group stage.

USA Women (L) banked $6.5m (£5.4m) for the men’s team (R) reaching the World Cup last-16

Christian Pulisic’s win against Iran secured USMNT’s spot in the Olympics World Cup last-16 

The USWNT will receive half the prize money, as per the country’s equal-pay agreement

How much could USA Women earn from their Men’s jobs? World Cup team

Quarter-final: $8.5million (£7million)

Fourth place $12.5million (£10million)

Third place $13.5million (£11million)

Runners-up: $15million (£13million)

Winners: $21million (£18million)

 

If the USMNT wins, overall prize money World Cup: $86million (£72million)

And there will be even more to come if Gregg Berhalter’s side get past Holland in their last-16 tie on Saturday.

Should they reach the quarter-final, USA will earn their country another $17million (£14million) which would be split to $8.5million (£7million) for each team.

The nations who finish in third and fourth place will receive $27million (£22million) and $25million (£21million) respectively, while the runner-up is due to collect $30million (£25million).

This year’s World Cup winner is in line to earn a staggering $42million (£35million).

The women’s team has earned more for their progress to the 16th round than for their victories in the previous tournaments, regardless of how they fare.

The USWNT took home $2million and $4million (£3million) for those triumphs, giving them an overall prize of $6million (£5million).

The 2019 Women’s Prize Money World Cup stood at $30million (£25million), with the men’s edition handing out over 14 times as much at $440million (£367million).

2 days ago

