World Cup: Tyler Adams hails the’surreal’ support of the USA back home in advance of the Holland clash

Tyler Adams can feel the love for the US from home, as the USMNT captain revealed on Friday that he received videos of World Cup watch parties in his hometown.

Adams’ father is a teacher at Roy C. Ketcham High School – where the midfielder also graduated – and students at the school cheer one of them on from a distance.

The skipper’s parents are in Qatar to attend the tournament in person, but Adams called it “surreal” that people in New York support him to such an extent.

Tyler Adams has impressed as USA captain heading into the last 16 of the World Cup

Prior to the game against the Netherlands, Tyler Adams calls the support coming from America ‘surreal’. He also says that the World Cup is an opportunity for generational growth in football in the US. So lucky to have the young man from Wappingers Falls, NY as our Captain 🇺🇸❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/GkuMqZS1xx — Men In Blazers (@MenInBlazers) December 2, 2022

“The support from the US was a bit surreal,” said the Wappingers Falls resident.

“My dad is a teacher at school and, you know, they all watched their lessons and supported me. And I got videos from the family, all the viewing parties in my town and stuff.

“But it’s really cool to see how much just a tournament can change the perspective of people who support football. And I think that was one of our goals going into the tournament, the further we go, the more support we collect.

Leeds and USA midfielder Adams with his father Darryl Sullivan (left) mother Melissa Russo

Adams spoke to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Round of 16 against the Netherlands

‘And that’s what we want. We want the next generation and future generations to have that support behind them.’

Adams and his team-mates have certainly inspired support with their play so far as they successfully navigated a group featuring England, Wales and Iran.

Gregg Berhalter’s side was the only team in the entire tournament not to concede from open play in the group stage, and the USA went into the Round of 16 undefeated after two draws (England, Wales) and a win (Iran).

However, they will be put to the test against the Netherlands on Saturday as the tournament’s joint top scorer Cody Gakpo will be on the other side for the Dutch.