World Cup: The FA are set to make statement on Qatar’s human rights THIS week

Gareth Southgate and the FA are expected to make a clear statement this week about Qatar’s human rights, as England prepare for the World Cup in just two months with their UEFA Nations League games against Italy and Germany.

The English manager has repeatedly spoken out about his fear of lesbian and gay fans in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, and has raised the issue of workers’ human rights.

Captain Harry Kane also said he would speak with fellow international captains such as Christian Eriksen, Virgil van Dijk and Hugo Lloris about players making a concerted symbolic gesture in support of human rights.

Gareth Southgate and the FA are expected to make a statement this week on Qatar’s human rights

England’s Harry Kane said he would speak to fellow captains about a joint symbolic gesture

The FA was criticized for failing to make a previous collective statement on human rights in Qatar when the Wales FA issued its own statement last month calling for the establishment of a Migrant Workers’ Center in the country after the World Cup.

FA chief Mark Bullingham, who was part of the UEFA working group for Qatar, is expected to lead the way in positioning the FA, with Southgate likely to talk about the issues.

The UEFA Working Group for Qatar has already supported the establishment of a workers’ centre, a safe place for workers in Qatar to obtain representation in labor disputes, as a legacy of the World Cup, and has called for compensation to be paid to all workers injured. affected or to the families of those who died.

The FA is now expected to call for the establishment of the Workers’ Centre. It is unknown whether they will respond to the call, led by Amnesty International, to establish a compensation fund to support families of migrant workers who died while working in Qatar.

The Wales FA last month called for the establishment of a Migrant Workers’ Center in the country after the World Cup

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham will lead their positioning on human rights

Many did not receive compensation because there was no autopsy and their deaths were not considered a work accident but a natural cause, even though they were relatively young men working long days in extraordinary heat.

If players continue with some kind of gesture, it would be another step towards players taking responsibility for ethical issues, in the same vein as players getting on their knees to protest the racist abuse.

England great Gary Lineker has expressed support for Amnesty’s campaign, tweeting ‘Great idea’ last week when he responded to a news report on the matter.

It is also expected that some World Cup sponsors will show their support for compensation this week. And Nicholas McGeehan, director of Fair Square, said, “This could make a huge difference to thousands of lives.”