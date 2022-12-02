World Cup: South Korea is in the 16th round after defeating Portugal

Hwang Hee-chan’s winner in the 90th minute saw South Korea progress to the round of 16 of the World Cup in a 2–1 win over Portugal at Qatar’s Education City stadium.

Hwang made his shot after captain Son Heung-min sprinted all over the field in possession of the ball to provide the assist.

Portugal opened the score after five minutes thanks to Ricardo Horta.

Group H was so competitive that South Korea didn’t know their fate until eight minutes after the final whistle – Uruguay’s 2–0 win against Ghana was not enough to beat Son’s men on goal difference.

