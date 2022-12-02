Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » World Cup: South Korea is in the 16th round after defeating Portugal
SportsSports

World Cup: South Korea is in the 16th round after defeating Portugal

by Merry
written by Merry
World Cup: South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal

Hwang Hee-chan’s winner in the 90th minute saw South Korea progress to the round of 16 of the World Cup in a 2–1 win over Portugal at Qatar’s Education City stadium.

Hwang made his shot after captain Son Heung-min sprinted all over the field in possession of the ball to provide the assist.

Portugal opened the score after five minutes thanks to Ricardo Horta.

Group H was so competitive that South Korea didn’t know their fate until eight minutes after the final whistle – Uruguay’s 2–0 win against Ghana was not enough to beat Son’s men on goal difference.

More to follow

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Photos: Ukrainians in Kherson are facing hardship

2023 KTM OFF ROAD RACE TEAM

Brazil is facing an injury crisis as Alex...

This is the side that you see. World...

Built to fade: World Cup stadium 974

Marnus makes it twin-tonnes, but Aussies still have...

Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar,...

Chocolatito vs Estrada III: Preview and Prediction

The World Cup 2022: Numbers

England’s Joe Root uses his HEAD to shine...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More