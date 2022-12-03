World Cup sets injury time records as 60 percent of games last over 100 minutes

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

World Cup group stage matches averaged 12 minutes of stoppage time, about five minutes longer than previous tournaments.

More than 60 percent of games lasted over 100 minutes and here PA news agency looks at how that figure compares to recent World Cups and the Premier League and Champions League.

On and on and on…

A stricter interpretation of the stoppage time applied by FIFA for this tournament has led to an increase in numbers across the board, while injuries – such as the blow to the head of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand against England, which led to 14 extra minutes in the first half – skewing things even further.

That match was the longest of the tournament to date with a total of 117 minutes and 16 seconds, with the scheduled 10 extra minutes in the second half extended to over 13 by a VAR assessment of an Iranian penalty.

It’s not alone, with the 48 games lasting exactly 102 minutes on average, 30 of which, 62.5 percent, crossed the 10-minute total stoppage time threshold.

Looking back at previous World Cups in the 21st century, that figure had never been reached outside of games that went into overtime until the 2014 Ghana vs. United States clash.

The longest in the group stage before that was Slovakia against Italy at the 2010 tournament, coming seven seconds before the 100 minutes mark. The Netherlands topped 100 minutes in the last 16, without going to extra time, both against Portugal in 2006 and against Mexico in 2014.

Four matches in the 2018 group stage lasted longer than 100 minutes, the longest of which was 102 minutes and 50 seconds between Saudi Arabia and Egypt, while the group stage average rose from 95 minutes and 28 seconds over the previous four tournaments combined to 97 minutes and 29 seconds, indicating the accelerated trend this year.

Five goals have been scored in at least the fifth minute of stoppage time at the end of a match, with Iran’s four goals in the tournament including strikes timed at 90+8, 90+11 and 90+13.

Competition contrast

The 30 games to the 100 minutes in the group stage alone in Qatar almost match the total of the Premier League season so far.

There have been 32 such games out of 146 contested matches in England’s top flight, just under 22 per cent, with Everton’s Chelsea match on August 6 topping the list.

At 110 minutes and 21 seconds, that game was almost four minutes longer than the next Premier League game on the list, Brentford’s October 29 clash with Wolves at 106 minutes and 27 seconds.

The average playing time in the Premier League this season is 98 minutes and 10 seconds, almost two minutes longer than in the Champions League (96min 13sec).

In the latter competition, only nine of 96 matches have been in the top 100 minutes this season, the longest being Marseille v Tottenham on 1 November at 102 minutes 38 seconds.