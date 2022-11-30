World Cup round-up: Ronaldo loses his touch

If you’ve read this blog for any period of time, you will know that Cristiano Ronaldo is far from my favourite player. That has been true for a long time, and when you consider some of the company he keeps these days, it’s even more so.

So, when he did a Harry Kane last night during Portugal’s 2-0 win over Uruguay, I wasn’t even slightly surprised. Running away to claim a goal when he didn’t touch the ball is just typical. I guess some would say that’s what people who are obsessed with goals do, they will take any chance to add to their tally, but replays showed he didn’t make any contact at all and he still ran off celebrating like he did.

I suppose in the grand scheme of things it’s hardly the biggest issue the world faces today. There are so many more important things. Yet, it’s a great spoofer. The worst part is that Bruno Fernandes took the goal. His face is so annoying, it should have been accompanied with a health warning.

As for Portugal’s second goal, that was a ridiculous penalty to get. We’ve spoken a lot about offside during this tournament, but surely the handball rule needs some work too. Where is the man supposed to put his hands when he’s sliding in to try and block a shot? It’s not like he’s throwing himself at it fists first like an Olympic diver.

It is not a punishment and it is clearly in the IFAB Directory of What ISN’T a Penalty. If it is a deliberate act, it can only be considered a penalty.

After Uruguay had brought on Luis Suarez, to add some bite to their attack. They had a period where they put Portugal under pressure. They hit the post with the keeper beaten, and Suarez couldn’t get his foot around the ball enough to fire in at the near post after the ball broke kindly. It must have been frustrating to be able to accept such a penalty decision.

There was also a brief interruption – not that we were allowed see it on TV – from a protester who wore a t-shirt with ‘Save Ukraine’ on the front, and ‘Respect Iranian Women on the back’, while holding a rainbow flag. Even in the middle of the football itself, you’re never too far away from off-field issues. I wonder where that guy is today.

I enjoyed this analysis from Uruguayan outlet ‘El Observador’ (not sure that means in English). ‘Uruguay in a state of regression: Primitive football played by drowning.

‘Diego Alonso [manager] … he put on the suit of caution …’Edinson cavani, one of few Uruguay players that spoke afterwards, briefly said the following: “Ask Alonso about the plan, he can explain it to you.”

The idea of the suit is a form of caution appeals to me. It seems that football managers might wear this in the motorcars of cowardice in, where, of course, there is always the handbrake.

Uruguay can still qualify, but Ghana’s 3-2 win over South Korea puts them in a strong position when the two teams meet in the final game. It was a very entertaining win for Thomas Partey’s side, 2-0 up, then pegged back to 2-2 with a couple of really good headers, only for the impressive Mohammed Kudus to grab the winner. He’s been one of the stand-out players at this tournament for me.

Granit Xhaka’s Switzerland were beaten 1-0 by Brazil, who probably deserved to edge it. The Swiss were really well organised, and obviously had a plan to make life tough for the opposition, but a very aesthetically pleasing winning goal which skimmed off a defender’s arse was enough for all three points. Yesterday’s second game saw the entertaining 3-3 draw between Serbia and Cameroon. This was a thrilling match with goalkeeper drama.

Today, groups get decided. We know hosts Qatar are out, so we’ll see who of the Netherlands, Senegal and Ecudor go through later. The Dutch play Qatar so it’s likely a straight shoot-out between the other two. Evening games are a lot more interesting with Wales facing England and the USA facing Iran. There’s plenty to do on the pitch, and some interesting sidebars off it.

According to reports, Ben White was unable to train for England due to illness. I had sunstroke once previously, and during that time I was able to see a multitude of David Bowies dancing in my hotel room. I wish him all the very best.

