World Cup: Romelu Lukaku punches in the dugout and storms down the tunnel with tears

An emotional Romelu Lukaku vented his frustration at Belgium’s dugout after missing three sitters when his country crashed out during the World Cup.

Belgium needed to beat Croatia to reach the last 16 at the World Cup, but they were held to a goalless draw – although Lukaku had some golden chances to send Roberto Martinez’s side through to the knockout stages.

After the final whistle, Lukaku slammed into the dugout – breaking the Plexiglas window – and had to be consoled by Belgium’s coaching staff, including Thierry Henry.

The Inter Milan striker, on loan from Chelsea, was then in tears as he went through the tunnel.

Lukaku struggled with injuries during the World Cup and was not fit enough to start against Croatia.

Within minutes he fired a right-footed shot at the post as he got an open goal to begin his terrible second half of misses.

Not long after, after a six-year absence, he headed over the crossbar when the goal was gaping – although the goal would not have counted as Kevin De Bruyne’s cross had gone out of play.

The 29-year-old then shot an attempt four meters too late wide as the ball quickly reached him.

Then came the biggest miss. Thorgan Hazard sent a cross to the far post with Lukaku – three yards out – miscontrolling the ball on his chest and giving the chance to beg.

BBC Sport pundits felt sympathy for Lukaku, believing he was not ready to play against Croatia.

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba said of Lukaku hitting the dugout: “He’s frustrated not only because he missed the target, but also because of the spirit of the team during this tournament. All the talk about battles between players. This is what will frustrate him more than the missed opportunities’

He added: “We can’t put the blame on someone who has been injured for two months. As a striker he should have been sharper, but you can’t blame him.’

His fellow BBC pundit Alan Shearer added: ‘It will hurt him. It was far from finished or they would have started it. He gave them a focal point. His lack of playing time has hurt them.’

Drogba added, “You need more games to find the rhythm. If it had been a positive team, with a positive energy, I wonder if any of these opportunities would have landed.’

Regarding his latest miss bouncing off Lukaku’s chest, Drogba said, “This is the type of goal (Filippo) Inzaghi would score, he would be sharp. The talk about the fighting in the camp, that’s why he’s frustrated.”

Belgium’s departure for the World Cup comes after talks of a rift within the camp, including a clash between Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard and Jan Vertonghen following the 2-0 defeat to Morocco – a row that has reportedly helped Lukaku break apart .