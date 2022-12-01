World Cup recap day 11: Australia, Argentina make knockout stage

Day 11 of the World Cup in Doha saw wild celebrations as Australia reached the knockout stage of the tournament for the first time since 2006, while Argentina entered the knockout round with a comfortable victory over Poland.

However, it was a day of disappointment for Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Denmark.

Here’s a quick recap of everything you need to know from Day 11 – Wednesday, November 30 – of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

A goal from Mathew Leckie gave Australia a 1–0 victory over Denmark and sent the Socceroos through to the last 16 of the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Denmark, ranked 10th in the world by governing body FIFA, needed to win the match at Al Janoub Stadium to progress.

No goals were scored in the first half as Australia frustrated Denmark’s attempts to advance and staged a few counter-attacks of their own.

It was about an hour when Leckie broke the deadlock with a magical moment, outwitting Danish full-back Joakim Maehle before firing the ball past Kasper Schmeichel and into the far corner of the net.

“I am proud, exhausted, basically everything. It’s hard to describe the emotions right now,” Leckie told Australian broadcaster SBS after the game.

“We always knew we could do it as a group. We had our doubters, but our spirit, our beliefs, our work ethic and how close we are as a group shows on the pitch. We fought to the end for the last 15, 20 minutes.”

There were festivities in Australia and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed what he called a “magnificent victory”.

Australia now plays against Argentina on Saturday.

Argentina vs Poland

It was a comfortable victory for Argentina over Poland as the South American giants topped Group C and confirmed their place in the knockout stage.

Aided by a relentless Lionel Messi, Argentina recorded a 2-0 win at Stadium 974 with both goals coming in the second half.

The goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez were the culmination of a dominant display by coach Lionel Scaloni’s players with tens of thousands of vociferous supporters packing the stadium to cheer their team on.

Messi never stopped rising forward and posed a threat to Poland throughout the match with his dribbling skills and vision.

His glittering performance was in stark contrast to that of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who failed to impress.

Messi, 35, has admitted Qatar will likely be his last World Cup, while Lewandoski, who is a year younger, has said he is unsure if he will make it to the next tournament, which will be held in North America in 2026.

Despite Poland’s lackluster performance, they still managed to progress to the knockout stage on goal difference. They will face France in the last 16 on Sunday.

Tunisia against France

France, the defending champions who had already booked a spot in the knockout stages, fell to Tunisia in a shock 1-0 defeat at the Education City stadium.

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game in the 58th minute as Tunisia had caused a serious stir.

It was only the third victory in six World Cup tournaments for Tunisia. They were eliminated when Australia defeated Denmark in the other group stage match.

France, who won their first two games, finished top of Group D on goal difference over runners-up Australia.

Mexico vs Saudi Arabia

It was a night of celebration and sadness for Mexico as they beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 in a thrilling game, but failed to make it through to the knockout stages.

Henry Martin and Luis Chavez both scored in a thrilling Group C game, with the two goals coming in rapid succession early in the second half.

The Mexicans needed one more goal to overtake Poland on goal difference and progress through the group, but it was the Saudis who scored in the final moments of the game to make it 2-1.

“It’s a hard blow, there are no words for it,” said Mexican midfielder Edson Alvarez. “The team went looking for it from the start and we had a lot of opportunities. But we couldn’t score and that leaves a bitter aftertaste.”

The loss further disappointed Saudi Arabia, who started the tournament well by beating Argentina 2–1.

The loss to Mexico followed a 2-0 defeat to Poland and means Saudi Arabia finish bottom of the group.