World Cup: Princess Mary is absent as the Danish princes show their support ahead of the contest in Australia

Denmark’s royal Prince Frederik and his sons got into the mood for their country’s huge World Cup clash with Australia after they were photographed enjoying a kickabout ahead of the big game, but there was no sign of his Australian-born wife .

Denmark take on the Socceroos in a winner-takes-all match in Al-Wakrah, Qatar, with both countries vying for a place in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

While the nations don’t share a rich history, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark may be torn as her native country takes on the nation she will one day rule as queen.

The royal – formerly known as Mary Donaldson – grew up in Tasmania and spent 28 years of her life in Australia before moving to the Scandinavian nation and marrying Frederik in Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004.

More than two decades later, the couple, who share four children, are living proof that fairytales can come true.

During the 2016 Olympics, Princess Mary insisted: “I will absolutely support Australians… as long as they are not competing against a Dane.”

And despite seemingly supporting the Denmark team, she was a conspicuous absentee as Prince Frederik and his sons Prince Christian and Prince Vincent enjoyed a kickabout on the front lawn of Amalienborg Palace.

The trio wore Denmark national football team shirts as they enjoyed a friendly runaround on the grass.

Frederik was 32 when he met Mary at the 2000 Sydney Olympics when he was in Australia supporting the Danish Olympic sailing team. He asked Mary for her phone number and a romance ensued.

“The first time we met, we shook hands. I didn’t know he was the Prince of Denmark. Half an hour later someone came up to me and said, “Do you know who these people are?” Mary revealed in an interview about meeting the heir to the Danish throne.

They maintained a long-distance relationship for a year, with Frederik taking secret trips Down Under before Mary moved to Denmark in 2001 to study Danish at the Studieskolen in Copenhagen.

In early 2003, Frederik’s mother, Queen Margrethe, publicly acknowledged the relationship and the couple announced their engagement at Amalienborg Castle later that year, on 8 October.

“From today, Mary is mine and I hers,” the prince said on their wedding day. “I love her and I will protect her with all my love.”

Mary opted for a beautiful dress by Danish designer Uffer Frank and a veil first used by Crown Princess Margaret of Sweden in 1905, but as a nod to her heritage, she wore a bouquet of Australian snow gum eucalyptus interspersed with flowers from the palace garden.

Her family has returned to Mary’s native Australia on many occasions, visiting famous sites in Sydney, Canberra and the Northern Territory, and even spent Christmas Down Under in 2015.

With her title of crowned princess of Denmark, Mary has sworn allegiance to the Scandinavian country.

The princess is known to pay secret tributes to her native country from time to time. In June 2021, she stepped out in an Australian-designed dress when she attended the ‘Mind of Music’ concert in Odense, 167 km south of the capital Copenhagen.

Earlier this year, she donated $50,000 to an Australian charity that fights child bullying after celebrating her 50th birthday.

More to follow.