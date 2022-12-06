World Cup: Origins to Brazil’s dance celebrations that angered Roy Keane

Brazil lit up the World Cup on Monday night when they beat South Korea 4-1 in their World Cup final-16 draw, but it wasn’t just their football that became the talk of many.

First-half goals from Vinicius Jr., Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta did the damage as Tite’s side strolled into the quarter-finals to set up a meeting with Croatia in the quarter-finals.

Silky skills aside, the joyous celebrations of every Brazilian goal delighted the people at Stadium 974 in Qatar.

Brazil’s dancing for every goal in their World Cup victory over South Korea has been a matter of debate

The South Americans showed their dancing feet in their smash 4-1 victory in the last 16

With each blow hitting the rear of the South Korean target, another flamboyant dance move occurred.

Vinicius Jr.’s goal was inspired by a song that is proving to be popular on TikTok in Brazil called Pagoda do Birimbola. The dance to Os Quebradeiras’ song had already been performed by the wing forward in form during the group stage, but proved in vain as his goal against Switzerland was disallowed for offside.

The celebration of the second goal was choreographed by Tite. After Neymar saved a penalty, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta and Raphinha lined up to dance.

The quartet danced on Oz Crias da Selecao – a song by Oz Crias and DJ LC da Roca.

And it’s since been revealed that initially the song wasn’t even going to be released ahead of the World Cup. Unfortunately it was and West Ham midfielder Paqueta told Oz Crias that he intended to dance to that song after hearing it – which Neymar’s goal showed.

Celebration of Vinicius Jr.’s goal (left). Pagoda do Birimbola was joined by his teammates

Brazil’s second, scored by Neymar (right), saw players dance to the song Oz Crias da Selecao

Richarlison’s party has been seen before and stems from a funk number called Danca do pigeon (Dance of the Pigeon) by an artist named MC Faisca.

Fast forward to 2018 and the song hit a second wave in the mainstream when Richarlison shot a video of him listening to the song imitating a pigeon in a hotel room.

Then at Everton it became his trademark as he started scoring goals for the Toffees. His success at the international level has allowed Brazilian fans to become familiar with that party – including boss Tite who also did his own impersonation of the party on Monday alongside his number 9.

And Paqueta got on the scoresheet himself in the 36th minute – defending his dance after the match.

‘In the dance we symbolize the joy of scoring. We don’t do it to be disrespectful, we don’t prey on an opponent.’

Richarlison (center right) danced like a dove with Brazil boss Tite after scoring their third

Lucas Paqueta (right) defended his side’s celebration, saying it “symbolizes the joy of scoring”

His comments were in response to Roy Keane, who was critical of the team’s dancing during his analysis for ITV.

‘Fantastic finish from Vinicius, good start to the game. But I’ve never seen so many dances,’ he gasped.

“I can’t believe what I’m watching, I can’t believe what I’m watching, it’s like I’m strictly watching [Come Dancing].

‘I do not like this. People say it’s their culture. But I really think that is a lack of respect for the opposition.

“It’s four goals, and they do it every time.

“I don’t mind the first mold so much, it’s the next one, and the manager getting involved.

‘I’m not happy about it. I don’t like it at all.’

An irate Roy Keane compared it all to watching the hit BBC dance show ‘Strictly Come Dancing’

Graeme Souness was equally annoyed by Brazil’s antics and supported Keane’s irate verdict

Graeme Souness supported Keane’s verdict and was just as excited about the constant dancing after goals.

“It’s only a matter of time before someone goes right through one of these Brazilians,” said the Scot.

Keane has since come under fire in Brazil, with the former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland captain criticized for his own footballing career and expert abilities.

Leading Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports wrote on Twitter: “HELLO, ROY KEANE! DON’T LIKE TO DANCE? BITE YOUR BACK! THIS IS BRAZIL HERE!

‘See if you can do that! Even Tite will dance here! Whether you like it or not.’

Brazilian TV channel TNT Sports responded to Keane by saying on Twitter, “This is Brazil!”

Another Brazilian broadcaster, Globoresponded to Keane’s criticism by reminiscing about some of his low points as a player.

Their report, which describes him as the ‘executioner’ after his goal against Palmeiras in the 1999 Intercontinental Cup final, takes a closer look at some of the most controversial incidents of his career, including his bitter feud with Irish boss Mick McCarthy during the 2002 World Cup and the infamous gruesome tackle that ended Alf-Inge Haaland’s career.

Luis Castro, the head coach of Brazil’s Serie A club Botafogo, branded Keane “inelegant” while claiming he simply doesn’t understand the country’s culture.

Castro said on sportsv, via Globo: ‘Roy Keane does not understand the culture of Brazilian football. He doesn’t understand the Brazilian team. So he speaks in an inelegant way because of what happened today.

“We all know that’s not disrespectful to anyone. Celebrating players is not disrespectful to anyone. What shows is that there is a great bond between coach and players. And a series of synergies that can catapult a team to great achievements.’

An article in Brazil highlighted some of Keane’s low points as a player, including this infamous tackle that ended Alf-Inge Haaland’s career.

The story also referred to him as the ‘hangman of Palmeiras’ after his goal against the Brazilian club in Manchester United’s Intercontinental Cup final in 1999.

Luis Castro, who now manages Brazil’s Serie A side Botafogo, claims Keane simply doesn’t understand the country’s football culture

However, the fiercest comments against Keane came on social media, where the Irishman was described as ‘irrelevant’ and a ‘butcher who never knew how to control a football’, among other insults.

Someone wrote on Twitter about his challenge on Haaland: ‘Curiosity: Roy Keane was the author of one of the most unfair moves in football. In revenge for a feud, he gave this entry to Alf-Inge Haaland, father of Haaland, who had to end his career. To this day he says he has no regrets.’

Another said: ‘Do the Irish care what our former players think of their national team? F**k Roy Keane’s take on celebrating Brazilians. It doesn’t interest anyone, it doesn’t have the slightest relevance, it doesn’t change anything. Screw this. Sorry for the bad manners.’

Orlando Calheiros, a podcast host with a PhD in social anthropology, also chimed in saying, “You give Roy Keane a lot of leash, one of the biggest pig feet in world football. If he had been born in Brazil, he would have played at most five or six seasons in the Brazilian first division, in a Botafogo of life.’

Rafael Belatini, one of Brazil’s NFL commentators, said, “Few things are more irrelevant than Roy Keane’s opinion of the Brazil national team. Do they translate Vampeta’s comments about the England team in England? Because Vampeta has a cup, at least…”

Keane also received a lot of criticism from Brazilians on Twitter after his criticism of the team

Brazil boss Tite also spoke out about allegations of disrespect from his side in Qatar, labeling such allegations as “evil”.

“You have to learn how to make the moves,” he said at his post-game press conference. “And the movements are very tight!

‘Still, I have to be very careful. There are bad people who will say that was disrespectful.’