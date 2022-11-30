Home World Cup: Mexico ‘is in trouble’ and clash against Saudi Arabia will be ‘tough,’ claims Maurice Edu
World Cup: Mexico ‘is in trouble’ and clash against Saudi Arabia will be ‘tough,’ claims Maurice Edu

Mexico ‘is in trouble’ and the game against giant killer Saudi Arabia who must win will be ‘tough’, claims Maurice Edu – as El Tri desperately tries to break out of Group C after failing to score a single goal so far

By Isabel Baldwin for Dailymail.Com

published: 14:15, Nov 30, 2022 | Updated: 14:52, Nov 30, 2022

Former US international Maurice Edu has claimed Mexico is in trouble ahead of its deadly World Cup clash with Saudi Arabia.

The Tata Martino team are at a low point in Group C after drawing with Poland and losing the second 2-0 to Argentina in Qatar.

With just one point, Mexico has two points from the Saudis and the chance of qualifying for the knockout stage is not necessarily in their hands.

Maurice Edu has claimed that Mexico is in trouble ahead of the deadly confrontation with Saudi Arabia

El Tri must win to have any hope, but a win alone is not enough. It also needs Poland to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Mexican fans will be desperate to break the curse of the fifth game – Mexico have made it to the round of 16 in their last seven World Cup appearances but failed to progress – but they could meet an even worse fate of not agree making it a fourth.

With everything on the line, Edu warned that the final day of Group C will be tough for El Tri.

The last 16 are on the line for El Tri, who must win to have any hope, but a win alone is not enough

FOX Sports pundit Edu insisted game against Saudi Arabia to be won will be ‘tough’

“Mexico is in trouble,” he told FOX Sports. “I think this is going to be a tough game for them. They have not scored a goal in the tournament so far.

“Mexican fans are dying to get to a fifth game, but getting out of this group is the first step to doing that. It won’t be an easy task, I think it’s going to be a very, very exciting match.’

Mexico has faced Saudi Arabia five times before and has an undefeated record against the Middle East, but the Saudis have already revolutionized this tournament.

Mexican fans are desperate for their national team to break the curse of the fifth game

Saudi Arabia has already caused a major upset this tournament by beating Argentina 2-1

Saudi Arabia shockingly defeated one of the tournament’s favourites, Argentina, in the opening match and Edu insisted it had a realistic chance of moving out of the group.

“Mexico vs Saudi Arabia, it’s an interesting one,” he said. “Saudi Arabia took three points, that was a huge result against Argentina and it has now put them in a position to qualify from this group for the knockout stages.”

El Tri’s must-win clash kicks off at 2pm EST on Wednesday, but fans will also be keeping an eye out for the clash between Poland and Argentina as the other final Group C match takes place at the same time.

Tags: american footballArabiaclaimsclashCupdaily mailMauriceMexican footballMexicoSaudiSaudi Arabia FootballsporttoughTroubleWorldWorld Cup
