World Cup LIVE updates 2022: Australia, Argentina battle as Keanu Baccus replaces Craig Goodwin for Socceroos

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold spoke to SBS ahead of the game.

The biggest game in Australian football since 2006, how are you and the boys feeling?

Yes, we feel great. There is already a great atmosphere and it is a great opportunity for the players. We’re just looking forward to the game.

Graham Arnold. Credit:AP

Only one substitution Keanu Baccus replaces Craig Goodwin.

I thought Keanu did a really good job. The boys have recovered fantastically. Their energy was great. We have built up a lot of confidence in the starting eleven. We continue.

A fourth game in 12 days, can you make more changes or do you feel this team has done well as a unit?

The same goes for the opposition. You can’t say that in one way. You know, our guys are in a good space mentally, that’s the most important thing, we have fond memories of this place.

The team qualified here five months ago. Can you create a special moment here tonight?

That’s the whole meaning. We are well prepared. We are ready to enter the park. There are great memories here of the game in Peru. Overall, we have a lot of good memories here in Qatar. We played eight games, won seven, we look forward to continuing that

Your last message to the boys tonight?

Go out and give it all you’ve got. Leave everything on the field. I do believe that if we do that, we have a great chance to shock the world.

Millions are waking up in Australia, they’re going to watch at home or live sites in every state. What is your message to Australians watching at home?

We just appreciate their support and it’s great to see the Socceroos reunite the nation and it’s just great to see this.