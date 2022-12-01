World Cup LIVE: Spain and Germany were in the box; Belgium was ranked No.2

Belgian coach Roberto Martinez has been eliminated following the departure of the Red Devils from the World Cup on Thursday (Friday AEDT).
Belgium, No. 2 in the FIFA rankings, were eliminated after a 0-0 draw with Croatia in Doha. They needed a win to get out of the group stage, but squandered their best scoring chances against Croatia, who advanced with the draw.
“My situation is very clear. This is the end for me,” Martinez said afterwards, explaining that his contract had expired with the end of the World Cup game for Belgium. “Whatever the result of this tournament was, I made the decision for the World Cup. “It’s all about the long term. Since 2018 I could have taken on a lot of jobs. I’m not resigning, it’s just going to end like this.”
Martinez, 49, led Belgium to third place at the 2018 World Cup.
