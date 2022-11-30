World Cup: FIFA considering introducing group stage penalty shootouts in 2026

FIFA may introduce penalty shootouts to the FIFA World Cup. World Cup group stages with winners potentially earning bonus points at tie games at the 2026 tournament.

The Athletic According to reports, the discussion is ongoing about implementing shootouts in tie group stage matches in 2026 – either at kick-off or at maximum time.

In four years, the World Cup will be held in North America, with matches taking place in Mexico, Canada and the USA in a trilateral tournament.

Following the groups will be an additional knockout round, with the top two teams qualifying from the 16 three-team group. This system was adopted by FIFA unanimously.

However, staging shootouts after games can lead to collusion between countries – something FIFA would be keen to avoid.

One scenario could be that one side benefits from another and the other team is eliminated.

To prevent this, the final round in each group’s fixture has always been played simultaneously since 1986.

Qatar’s group stage has so far seen nine draws, five of which were goalless. This has led to several groups having to go to the wire to determine who advances.

Marco van Basten, FIFA’s chief technical officer, is a long-standing advocate of the introduction shootouts to help determine tight groups at tournaments.

“Shootouts may be an option in tournaments with three-player groups, where you play against two other players,” he said to Sport Bild.

“It can get quite tight. If one team for instance draws one match 0-0 and wins the other 1-0, there’s a high risk that all three teams are level on points and goals in the end.’

The 2026 tournament will be one of the most important in competition history. It was the first time it was played since 1930, when Uruguay won their first title.

However, despite a unanimous vote having been passed on the topic, the four-team format of the group has not yet been completely abandoned.

Marco van Basten stated that three-team groups would result in very tight standings

It is mathematically possible for 12 teams of four to be qualified, with 48 teams participating. The top two teams will progress along with the eight best third-placed sides.

Ottmar Hitzfeld believes in a three-team structure that would improve the ‘tension’ of final matches

According to some, the current format lowers the likelihood of two teams playing in a match that only benefits them both. This is similar to 1982’s Disgrace of Gijon.

West Germany defeated Austria 1-0. This result sent both sides through to round two at the expense Algeria, who had earlier beat Chile the day before. The remaining game was largely uncontested between the sides.

Bayern Munich’s Champions League-winning coach Ottmar Hitzfeld thinks that the last game of the group stages has been boring and that a change in the three-team system could increase the excitement.

‘The third match at the group stage of the World Cup can be boring because the major nations are often already finished,” he stated.

“With this format tension would be guaranteed right from the start and we would quickly move to the knockout phase.”