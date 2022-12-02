World Cup: Federico Valverde celebrates Ghana’s missed penalty before the referee but avoisd Yellow

<!–

Federico Valverde furiously celebrated Ghana’s missed penalty in the first half in front of referee Daniel Siebert, but the Uruguayan midfielder somehow evaded punishment for his conduct during the World Cup group stage match.

The Uruguay players had fiercely appealed against the award of a penalty after Sergio Rochet knocked down Mohammed Kudus.

The penalty was given by Siebert after consultation with VAR, with Andre Ayew initially offside in the build-up.

Federico Valverde celebrated Andre Ayew’s missed penalty in front of referee Daniel Siebert

Ayew saw his penalty kick easily saved by Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet in the first half

Real Madrid star Valverde somehow avoided a yellow card for his behavior on Friday

Ayew produced a weak penalty after a staggered run-up, with Rochet ducking left to successfully push the attempt away.

Valverde was one of several Uruguayan players to race into the penalty area in the aftermath, with the Real Madrid midfielder charging towards Siebert rather than the ball.

The 24-year-old was wildly celebrated in front of the German official, but escaped punishment for his reaction.

Valverde’s teammate Darwin Nunez had been cautioned by the referee ahead of the penalty kick, with the Liverpool striker stamping to the ground in an apparent attempt to damage the turf.

Uruguay seized control of the game after the penalty, scoring twice before half time.

Veteran Luis Suarez proved crucial in setting up both of Giorgian de Arrascaeta’s goals, 12 years after his infamous handball against Ghana in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

Darwin Nunez was booked before the penalty kick was taken after stamping on the penalty spot

Luis Suarez was in tears as Uruguay failed to reach the last 16 despite their 2-0 win

Suarez’s infamous deliberate handball had seen Ghana earn a penalty that allowed the country to progress to the semi-finals, only for striker Asamoah Gyan to hit the crossbar.

La Celeste won the match on penalties to reach the last four, with the controversy setting the stage for the rematch in Qatar.

Parallel to the game in 2010, when he celebrated the penalty miss after being sent off, Suarez continued to watch the last minutes of the rematch from the bench after being substituted.

The veteran was seen in tears after South Korea’s late winning goal against Portugal saw the Asian nation progress to the last 16 as Group H runners-up, with both Uruguay and Ghana knocked out.

Uruguay’s players reacted angrily to the referees after their 2-0 win against Ghana, claiming they should have been awarded a late penalty.

The South Americans missed out on the last 16 on goals scored, but would have advanced on goal difference had they scored a late third.