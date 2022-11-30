World Cup fan ‘shot dead by Islamic Regime security forces after he celebrated Iran’s defeat to USA’

After celebrating Iran’s victory over the USA, a football fan was apparently shot to death by Islamic Regime security force forces. World Cup.

Mehran Samak, 27, was reported to have been shot in the head in Anzali (eastern Iran) by government agents. This happened after he honked the car horn in celebration for the Iranian national football team’s 1-0 defeat.

Samak was sitting in his car next to his fiancée when a member of Iran’s security forces approached their car and shot the football fan with a bullet to the head, reports Iran International. He He was taken to the hospital, but died in less than an hour.

Samak joined hundreds of Iranians from across the country to celebrate the defeat of the United States national team amid growing anger towards the Islamic Regime.

Football fans in Iran’s Kurdish Region set off fireworks and honked cars horns Wednesday morning to celebrate the defeat of Iran’s team.

Many saw the match as a victory for Iran, which has reacted to the nationwide protests that have gripped the Islamic Republic for several months.

Some shouted, “Death To the dictator,” a popular protest slogan that refers to Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatollah Al Khamenei.

The country’s western Kurdish region has been the scene of intense protests and a brutal crackdown by security forces. At least 300 people have been killed.

Protests erupted after the September death of Mahsa Amini (a young Kurdish woman), who was being held in Tehran’s morality police.

Antonee Robinson of USA hugs Ramin Rezaeian of Iran after the Iranian national team lost 1-0 in their World Cup match on Tuesday night

Three days after her arrest in Tehran, she died of cardiac arrest.

Protests quickly became the biggest challenge to Iran’s democracy since 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Although Iranian authorities claim that foreign actors orchestrated the protest movement, they haven’t provided evidence.

The United States lost 1-0 to Iran’s national soccer team on Tuesday night. The Iranian players were careful to sing their national anthem before the game after being warned by officials in Tehran they face retribution for their ‘insulting’ decision not to sing it ahead of the match against England.

A politician from Iran warned that they could face punishment if the song was not sung for the final two games against Wales and the United States.

They sang the anthem just before Wales, but were stunned to see the anthem played at Khalifa Inter Stadium last Monday in preparation for their 6-2. World England defeats Cup

It was seen as a gesture of solidarity with the protests that are currently engulfing Iran after the death of Amini.

Iran supporters hold a sign with Mahsa Amini written on it, which is the name of the little girl who was killed in Iran’s protests earlier this year. World Cup 2022, group B match between Iran (USA) on Tuesday night

Meanwhile, protests against the government have erupted in Iran’s Kurdish majority zones. Some saw the loss of the national team to the United States as a victory over what they consider oppression by government.

After the U.S. win, protest slogans were chanted in Tehran.

Online videos showed cars driving through Saqqez (the capital of Kurdistan Province) and Mahsa Amini’s hometown. The young woman was taken into police custody in September.

Last week, Iranian security forces arrested former national football player, Voria Ghafouri, for criticising the government over the crackdown on the protests that have engulfed the Islamic Republic for months.

Ghafouri, who was removed from Iran’s national squad before the Qatar World Cup, was arrested after a training session with his local club Foolad Khuzestan in Iran.

The 35 year-old was charged with spreading propaganda against state officials and tarnishing the reputation of the national soccer team.

Ghafouri was also charged with supporting ‘rioters’. This term is used by the Islamic State to describe the anti-government demonstrators who marched after the death of Amini.

Ghafouri, who is also a member of Iran’s Kurdish minority, has been a vocal critic of the Islamic regime and its violent crackdown on the protests.