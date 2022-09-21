World Cup: England FINALLY speak out on Qatar with players set to meet migrant workers

England have finally broken their silence on the abuse of migrant workers in Qatar with FA chiefs vowing to lobby FIFA over new labor protection laws.

Migrant workers who have helped build the stadiums and infrastructure ahead of this winter’s World Cup finals will be invited to England’s base and will speak to players.

The FA has called for compensation for any occupational injury or death on construction projects and will lobby for a Migrant Workers’ Center to be set up in Qatar.

An investigation by Sportsmail last year found that immigrant workers in Qatar were paid just £12 a day to work 11-hour shifts in scorching temperatures of over 38°C.

Amnesty International has called on FIFA to set up a compensation fund of at least £350 million for workers who have suffered ‘human rights abuses’ – an amount equivalent to the prize pool for the World Cup.

But the FA’s statement contained no comment from England coach Gareth Southgate and the only visible form of protest will be Harry Kane wearing a rainbow ‘OneLove’ captain’s armband.

England players will meet migrant workers deployed on Qatar’s World Cup construction projects when they arrive in the country for the tournament in November

England captain Harry Kane will wear a rainbow “OneLove” armband in upcoming matches

Kane joins the captains of the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales in the anti-discrimination gesture, which starts with Friday’s UEFA Nations League game against Italy in Milan.

The ‘OneLove’ campaign was originally the idea of ​​the Dutch team.

Kane said: ‘I am honored to join my fellow national team captains in supporting the important OneLove campaign.

‘As captains we may all compete against each other on the pitch, but we stand together against all forms of discrimination.

“It is even more relevant at a time when division is common in society. Wearing the armband together on behalf of our team will send a clear message as the world watches.’

Lusail Stadium in Doha, which will host the final of the World Cup on 18 December

All eight host stadiums are in and around Qatar’s capital, Doha

The FA statement continued: “For more than a year, the FA has been in dialogue with numerous human rights organisations, trade unions and non-governmental organizations [NGOs] to prepare for Qatar 2022 to gain a balanced understanding of the key issues in the country and the wider region.

“Whilst we understand there is still progress to be made in many areas domestically, the aim has been to learn how best to use our position as a national football governing body, while ensuring the welfare of England fans, players and the support team.

“In addition, representatives of the FA have visited the country several times – including as part of UEFA’s working group on Qatar – and have held regular talks with local authorities, migrant workers, charities and organizations on the ground to better understand their day-to-day experiences and challenges.

‘The FA’s position is that any injury or death related to a construction project should be compensated and the World Cup is no different.

The FA also supports the concept of a Migrant Workers’ Center and has lobbied FIFA for a quick update on progress.

‘After the implementation of progressive legislation to give workers rights, the concept of a center is to ensure that this legislation is implemented and that there is knowledge of the new labor legislation and legal support where necessary.

‘The FA has also been consistently aware that the companies it works with in Qatar must meet the required standards regarding workers’ rights and provide strong and legal support to their employees.

‘FA representatives continue to visit the country regularly to speak directly to service providers, as well as liaising with FIFA, which awards many of the services that competing teams use as tournament organisers.’

The countdown to the Qatar World Cup, which kicks off on November 20

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said: ‘We are coming together as a group to wear the OneLove armband until the end of the season as a visible expression of support for inclusion in football – something we strongly believe in and have consistently supported.

‘Together with the other members of UEFA’s Human Rights Working Group, we are pressing FIFA for an update on the concept of a Migrant Workers’ Center in Qatar, to provide advice and assistance to migrant workers.

‘Obviously, Qatar has introduced progressive legislation in the last few years to give workers rights, so this concept will help that legislation come into force. We have met a number of workers in Qatar on our visit to the country, and while they acknowledge the significant progress, there are areas where additional support would make a huge difference.

“We continue to push for the principle of compensation for families of migrant workers who have lost their lives or been injured in construction projects.

“Once again we are pressing FIFA for an update to the compensation fund, which has consistently been referred to as a safety net where workers and their families have not been able to secure compensation from the construction companies.”