World Cup: England can prey upon Senegal’s vulnerability from crosses during last-16, says Chris Sutton

Senegal conceded a goal from a cross in every match at this World Cup. That is surprising for a team that has 6ft 4in Pape Abou Cisse, 6ft 2in Abdou Diallo and 6ft 1in Kalidou Koulibaly in their central defense ranks.

Against the Netherlands there was a cross from Frenkie de Jong and a header from Cody Gakpo. That’s one. Against Qatar, Ismaeel Mohammad’s cross was headed in by Mohammed Muntari. That’s two.

Against Ecuador there was a corner kick from Gonzalo Plata, a tap from Felix Torres and a tap from Moises Caicedo. That’s three.

Against England, a swinging corner from Phil Foden led to a thunderous header from Harry Maguire.

OK, that last one hasn’t happened yet. Call it wishful thinking! But those other three goals show England that Senegal can be vulnerable to balls in the penalty area.

The corner of Ecuador will have been studied by the English army of analysts. Senegal marked zonal. Their defenders all had their designated areas and yet there was no accountability.

When the ball came in centrally from Plata, no one moved except the Ecuador players. Torres tapped his header and thanks to Senegal putting Youssouf Sabaly on the front post and no one on the back post, Caicedo was there to score. Simple.

England would love it if Senegal were so naive on Sunday. Maguire is made to win those headers, especially when the opposing defenders are as static as they were before that goal in Ecuador.

Chances are we’ll see him roll in and score, just like he did against Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Every time England get a corner at Al Bayt Stadium we know who will be the target, and it will be interesting to see if Maguire is designated by Senegal as his own man-marker to make things more difficult for him. Leaving him all alone would be a great risk.

Maguire could easily repeat his goal against Sweden in the quarter-finals of the 2028 World Cup

England’s use of the ‘love train’ at the 2018 World Cup was a huge success. It involved Gareth Southgate’s players lining up to the back of the box before firing away in different directions to attack the cross. It made it difficult for opponents who were man-marking to stick with specific players.

England haven’t been as clinical at this World Cup compared to the last, scoring nine goals from dead-ball situations. Southgate and his coaching staff must have been trying to figure out how to improve their efficiency.

We know Senegal have been vulnerable to crosses at this tournament, so let’s see what England can do on Sunday.

Three major collisions

Kyle Walker vs Ismaila Sarr

Wales hardly tested Kyle Walker in his first start for club or country since October 2. That was a nice, trouble-free return for the Manchester City right-back. But Ismaila Sarr shouldn’t be so nice. With his pace, the Watford winger could bother Walker, who hopes to keep his place ahead of Kieran Trippier.

Jude Bellingham v Nampalys Mendy

Idrissa Gueye is suspended for Senegal. A blow, that, to lose the Everton defensive midfielder. Instead, it is rumored around the Senegalese camp that Nampalys will replace Leicester Gueye’s Mendy and try to prevent Jude Bellingham from seeing the ball. The US won the midfield battle against England by restraining Bellingham. Can Senegal do the same?

Harry Kane vs. Kalidou Koulibaly

Tottenham-Chelsea. The last time Kane faced Koulibaly, or Edouard Mendy for that matter, he scored an injury-time draw at Stamford Bridge in August. Koulibaly is physical and likes to take his defense up close and personal, but Kane likes to sink deep and operate away from opposing defenders. It will be interesting to see who wins the battle.