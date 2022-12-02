World Cup doppelgangers: As Phil Foden is likened to cat, can YOU guess which players these may be?

<!–

It was the grumpy looking cat that caused a storm on social media – with claims the sour cat was the spitting image of English superstar Phil Foden.

Football fans rushed to point out the moggy’s uncanny resemblance to the Manchester City player.

The white cat with a unique fur pattern caused a stir on Instagram because its “hair” and jawline resemble Foden’s.

The white cat with a unique fur pattern (left) caused a storm on social media after user Glenn Kitson spotted his uncanny resemblance to English starlet Phil Foden (right)

The moggy was even nicknamed Phil Fur-den who plays for ‘Meownchester’ City.

The cat was posted by film director Glenn Kitson, who uploads celebrity lookalikes on social media with intentionally wrong captions.

He posted: “Phil Foden is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for Premier League club Manchester City and the England national team. He is regarded as one of the best young players in the world.’

According to people in the comments, the black and white cat has the same look and “trim” as the 22-year-old player.

Some users called the cat “Philine Foden,” while another said it represents “cats on the shirt.”

But can you find out who these look-alikes are?

Does this little pup’s fluffy ears and fur remind you of someone on the field? We’ll give you an idea – his football-like lookalike LOVES a good headband and a cheeky goal celebration…

He was the irritable vampire in the 1960s sitcom The Munsters. But who does Count Sam Dracula, commonly known as Grandpa, remind you of?

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Leonardo has been compared to one global superstar – and we can see why. The round head shape and smiley facial expression are hard to miss

Keira Knightley burst onto the acting scene in Bend It Like Beckham. But which Three Lion has the same balance – and even a little belly on show?

This Is England star Thomas Turgoose has been consistently compared to a Southgate chapter in the England team. But which?

If you can’t guess this, you haven’t paid enough attention to football lookalikes. Both haven’t appeared on our screens in a few years, but the uncanny resemblance remains

This ass looks as distressed as the World Cup striker they resemble, especially after they were dramatically knocked out of the tournament tonight. Who is it?

Footy fans shared the photo after Foden scored in the 51st minute of England’s 3-0 World Cup win against home country Wales on Tuesday.

Southgate was criticized after the game against the United States, after Foden was not in the starting line-up.

But two goals from Marcus Rashford and the crucial strike from Foden were enough to shake off Wales, who are now out of the tournament, as the US qualified behind England in the group.

England will play Senegal in their last 16 game on Sunday in the battle for a place in the last eight teams.