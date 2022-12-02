World Cup DJ tweaks playlist after Chesney Hawkes lifts England’s bid for glory

For free real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free emails with the latest news

A World Cup DJ believes Chesney Hawkes could help soundtrack England’s battle for glory after adding the star’s national anthem, The One And Only, to his Three Lions playlist.

Eurodance classic Freed From Desire by Gala is England’s favorite song when they score in Qatar, while Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond is often played when they win.

But Tony Perry has tweaked his stadium playlist, including adding Hawkes’ hit song from 1991 after the singer’s surprise cameo at half-time during the game against Wales.

The 36-year-old from London was on the turntables for the game, which England won 3-0, and is one of two DJs who will keep fans entertained until the end of the tournament.

He said he hopes to air the Christmas version of Three Lions, a reimagining of the 1996 hit by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and rock band The Lightning Seeds, in Qatar.

He added that La Bamba is another possible option if Harry Maguire scores as there is a chant in the defender’s honor to the tune of the Mexican national anthem.

Mr Perry, who hopes to DJ for England’s second round against Senegal on Sunday, said he loved the “brutal” experience after working 13 games in the first 12 days of the tournament.

Describing his “very surreal” and “incredible” World Cup adventure, he said former England and Manchester United defender Gary Neville yelled at him to “make sure you play more Chesney Hawkes”.

Speaking to the PA news agency in Doha, Mr Perry said of his meeting with Hawkes: “We had a good chat – he came into half time, did his thing and the atmosphere completely changed.

“We have music from FIFA and I talked to them before coming here to get everything pretty much approved. You have to run everything past them, but there’s a little wiggle room.

“Just like I played Sweet Caroline at the European Championships, after beating Wales I thought: ‘I have to play The One And Only’, it’s the only song you can play full time.

“It was great, it was a positive thing, and then we played Sweet Caroline and I played Tyson Fury’s version – and people were like ‘Why did you play that?’ and it’s because it’s for a mental health charity.

If England keeps winning it, Chesney Hawkes will become part of English folklore out of nowhere World Cup DJ Tony Perry

Mr Perry said he is “starting to get a pretty positive feeling, like the Euros” for England, adding of Hawkes: “I think he should be added to the brotherhood of England Spotify playlists – Chesney should there are.

“I got some banter from Baddiel and Skinner about playing Sweet Caroline now instead of Three Lions, but I think the Christmas version is ready and waiting as England progress.”

He added: “It has to happen because the lads were singing ‘Jingle all the way, oh how nice to see England win’ which was class.”

Mr Perry, who spent eight of his 20 years working as a DJ at sporting events, also joked: “If Harry Maguire scores I would definitely like to play La Bamba – I was hoping I’d get the chance to do that another day. “

He highlighted how songs can become attached to “iconic” football moments, adding: “If England keep winning it, Chesney Hawkes will become part of English folklore out of nowhere.”

He added: “It wouldn’t have resonated if it was England against France – only half the audience will know. As much as Chesney is a ledge, I don’t know if they know The One And Only, so that England-Wales game, you hit the sweet spot.

“I hope they get him back.”

England midfielder Declan Rice has said he wants to see Hawkes sing in all of England’s games at the World Cup at half-time and hopes to give the artist a number one hit.

Hawkes is back in the UK to perform at Butlin’s in Skegness on Saturday, but he hopes to return to Qatar for England’s match with Senegal.

Speaking from Surrey, he told PA: “I’m going direct from Skegness to catch an early flight from Heathrow to get to Doha in time for the game, so that’s the plan at the moment.

“It’s still not confirmed… Whether that will happen or not, I don’t know, but I think whatever happens, I’ll be there for the game; whether I perform or not is something else.”

Mr Perry, who remains neutral at matches as he is tasked with entertaining all supporters on the ground, said he has “learned a lot” about the impact different types of music have had on each country’s fans.

“In Argentina, for example, they don’t want to know what you’re playing – they’re so loud. They show up three hours before the game and let them pilot the ship.

“I even said to my director, ‘Look, don’t keep putting me in front of the camera, it will work against them. Let them sing their songs. I’ve got the songs I know they like and we’ll play them at the right time.”

“But then we had the Swiss and the French who all like the same music, and we had the stadium absolutely rocking 20 minutes before kick-off – both sets of fans.”

Mr Perry said French and Swiss fans enjoy similar music to English fans, including Gala and the Seven Nation Army of the White Stripes.