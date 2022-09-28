World Cup: Denmark unveil monochrome Hummel kit in protest against Qatar’s human rights record

Denmark has unveiled a black and white kit for the Qatar World Cup in protest against the host country.

Qatar has a highly questionable record of human rights violations, with “thousands” of migrant workers allegedly killed leading up to the tournament amid working conditions that are under intense investigation.

And Danish gear supplier Hummel has spoken out against the Middle Eastern nation, arguing that the sponsorless shirts — including an all-black ‘color of mourning’ jersey — are designed to make a “statement” against the Arab country. .

A Hummel statement on Instagram read: “With the new Danish national team jerseys, we wanted to send a double message. They are inspired not only by Euro 92, a tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t want to be visible during a tournament that has killed thousands of people.

“We fully support the Danish national team, but that is not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country. We believe that sport should bring people together. And if not, we want to make a statement. #HistoryIsWhatWeDoNow’.

Hummel added: ‘Black. The color of mourning. The perfect color for Denmark’s third shirt for this year’s World Cup.

“While we fully support the Danish national team, this should not be confused with support for a tournament that has cost thousands of lives.

“We want to make a statement about the human rights situation in Qatar and the treatment of the migrant workers who built the country’s World Cup stadiums.”

A lack of necessary football infrastructure in the Gulf state means they relied heavily on migrant workers, many of whom have died working at World Cup venues. The exact number is unknown.

The country also has a bad reputation for human rights violations and oppressing LGBT+ people, with homosexuality being illegal.

There are also numerous bribery allegations in the way the tournament was awarded to Qatar, with even former FIFA president Sepp Blatter – banned from the sport for corruption – calling it a ‘mistake’.