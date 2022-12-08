Thursday, December 8, 2022
World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wanted to WALK OUT on Portugal’ after being axed for Switzerland clash

by Merry
written by Merry
Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave Portugal's World Cup camp after being dropped for their last 16 draw against Switzerland

REVEALED: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wanted to pack his bags and walk out of the World Cup, threatening to leave Qatar’ after tense talks with Portugal boss Fernando Santos as he was suspended for last-16 win over Switzerland

By Oli Gamp for Mailonline

published: 09:02, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 09:02, Dec 8, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly set to leave Portugal’s World Cup squad after being left furious when he was suspended from their starting squad against Switzerland.

The former Man United star has overshadowed Fernando Santos’ preparations for most of the tournament following the fallout from his exit from Old Trafford – but his poor performances for his country, coupled with his own attitude problems in their camp, have led to tensions with his boss.

And Portugal’s Record side have claimed the legendary striker wanted to pack his bags and leave the World Cup after holding talks with Santos, after finding out he would not be in the line-up for the final this week 16.

More to follow.

