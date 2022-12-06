World Cup Confidential: Cristiano Ronaldo being benched by Portugal is ‘point of no return’

<!–

Portugal take on Switzerland in the last 16 of the World Cup on Tuesday evening and it is no surprise that the build-up has been dominated by one man.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t seem too impressed with his untimely substitution during their defeat to South Korea and it gave coach Fernando Santos a headache.

Indeed, Santos has not definitively said that Ronaldo would start against Switzerland and quite a few fans think he should be on the bench.

Sports emails Martin Samuel believes this would be the point of no return for Ronaldo’s international career if that happened, paralleling recent events at Manchester United.

Also in today’s WORLD CUP CONFIDENTIAL:

Sami Mokbel on why England players want Gareth Southgate to continue after the tournament, even if they go to France.

Martin Samuel claims this will be Southgate’s last tournament come what may.

Kathryn Batte on why Brazil’s dancing after each of their goals against South Korea was disrespectful.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos (left) was unimpressed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to his substitution during Friday’s World Cup defeat to South Korea