Qatar’s Supreme Committee has hit back at Hummel after the equipment supplier released monochrome strips from Denmark in protest against the World Cup hosts.

Hummelsport on Wednesday unveiled the bold designs — including toned-down logos and a black third kit to signify the “color of mourning” — to “send a double message” about Qatar’s poor human rights record.

The country also came under intense scrutiny over the treatment of migrant workers ahead of this year’s tournament, with thousands injured or killed during infrastructure construction.

Danish sportswear company Hummelsport wrote on Instagram after releasing the Danish kits: “They are not only inspired by Euro 92, a tribute to Denmark’s greatest football success, but also a protest against Qatar and its human rights record.

“That’s why we’ve toned down all the details for Denmark’s new World Cup jerseys, including our logo and iconic chevrons. We don’t want to be visible during a tournament that has killed thousands of people. We fully support the Danish national team, but that is not the same as supporting Qatar as the host country.

‘We believe that sport should bring people together. And if not, we want to make a statement.’

It wasn’t long before the World Cup organizers lashed out at Hummel, and Qatar’s Supreme Committee issued a statement later on Wednesday night in response to the kit’s release.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee has reacted to the release of Hummel’s monochrome Denmark kit

Danish sportswear company has toned down logos in protest against World Cup hosts

They also produced an all-black third strip to signify the ‘color of mourning’ in Qatar

Qatar has faced criticism over its poor human rights record and treatment of migrant workers

In the statement, the SC claimed that it has “working diligently” with the Qatari government to ensure “major labor system reforms that enact laws that protect workers’ rights and improve living conditions.”

It continued: ‘We dispute Hummel’s claim that this tournament has claimed the lives of thousands.

In addition, we wholeheartedly reject any downplaying of our sincere commitment to protecting the health and safety of the 30,000 workers who have built FIFA World Cup stadiums and other tournament projects.

“The same commitment now extends to 150,000 employees in various tournament services and 40,000 employees in the hospitality industry.

“Like any country, progress in this area is a journey with no finish line, and Qatar is committed to that journey.

“We urge the DBU to accurately convey the outcome of their extensive communication and collaboration with the Supreme Committee and to ensure that it is accurately communicated to their partners at Hummel.

But the World Cup organizers have hit back at Hummel, claiming they work in places like China, a country that also has human rights issues.

“It should always be up to countries to do more to protect the rights of peoples around the world, including Denmark. The work of the SC is recognized by many entities within the international human rights community as a model that has accelerated progress and improved lives.”

Sports post understands that Qatar’s Supreme Committee considers Hummel’s statement a hypocritical marketing stunt, as their own sportswear production is believed to be primarily based in China – a country that has its own major human rights issues.

Hummel’s website states that China distributes most of its clothing, with 30.5 percent of the company’s products coming from the country.

The kit supplier, meanwhile, has reiterated its commitment to safety and fair wages.

A number of human rights campaign groups have protested Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers, calling on FIFA to launch a compensation scheme for them, which recently received significant public support.

Organizations such as Amnesty International have called on FIFA to set aside $440 million (£380 million) to support the plan – the same amount they will pay in World Cup prize money.

Concerns have also been raised about the safety of LGBTQ+ England fans traveling to Qatar, where same-sex relationships and promotion of same-sex relationships are a criminal offence.

Sports post has approached Hummel for comment on the Qatar Supreme Committee’s response.