World Cup chaos: Germany exit, Spain survive despite dramatic Japan loss

It was the first time in their illustrious World Cup history that Germany failed to win either of their opening two group matches and despite taking a victory on their last attempt, they will leave Qatar with their heads hanging. They teetered on the brink of elimination as they entered the match having lost their first group game against Japan and then won a 1–1 draw against Spain. Germany only needed the win to avoid a repeat of their shock exit in the first round of the 2018 World Cup. Germany, with seven Bayern Munich players in their line-up, charged forward from the start looking for an early goal to calm their nerves. Jamal Musiala cut from the left in the box and tested keeper Keylor Navas with a low drive in the second minute.

It was one-way traffic at first and unmarked Thomas Mueller should have fared much better when picked off by Joshua Kimmich, but couldn’t keep his header on target. However, Gnabry scored with his fleeting header in the 10th minute to put the four-time champions ahead. Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma appears to have the ball over the line before crossing it for a goal, Credit:AP Costa Rica, needing at least a point to have a chance to progress, rarely got into the German half, with only about 25 percent possession in the first 45 minutes. Germany were eager to make amends for their poor tournament start with teenage Musiala repeatedly taking on the entire Costa Rican defense.

Loading Vargas then tampered the ball over the line in the 70th minute to put them ahead. Substitute Havertz scored twice in 12 minutes and Fuellkrug added another in stoppage time, but in the end it was too little too late as Spain advanced with a superior goal difference. Japan will play Croatia in the last 16, while Spain will play Morocco. Spain appeared to be in control in the first half, but suddenly clung to their chance to stay in the World Cup.