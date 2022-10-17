World Cup 2022 sweepstake: Your essential kit for Qatar

Advertisement

Prepare for the 2022 World Cup with Sports post‘s lottery package. It’s a perfect way for you and your friends to follow the tournament in Qatar – and potentially have someone else to support if Gareth Southgate’s England don’t perform.

Just print out our sheet, cut the names into loose pieces of paper, fold them and put them in a hat for the big kick-off on Sunday 20 November.

When you’re ready, you can start your own lottery at work, at home, or at the pub. Load as much as you want per submission (or as much as people are willing to pay).

Make people pay their entrance fee and randomly pull out a nation from the hat. Write on the accompanying card who will draw which team (that saves a lot of arguing later!).

Make sure you sell all teams. If you have some left after everyone buys a nation, see if anyone wants another.

Of course, you are free to split the winnings however you like, but make sure all the money is paid out in prizes. We recommend that you split the winnings as follows: Winners = 60 percent; Runners-up = 25 percent; 3rd = 10 percent; 4th = 5 percent.

Only CLICK HERE to download your copy to print.