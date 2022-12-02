World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be do-or-die.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has already registered some historic setbacks, is about to enter the round of 16 – the first of the tournament’s knockout stages.

Sixteen of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament will advance to the next round. Of that number, 14 have already qualified, with two others hoping to join that contingent after this weekend’s round of play.

So who plays, where and when?

Saturday December 3:

Netherlands vs USA

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Khalifa International Stadium

Argentina vs Australia

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Ahmad bin Ali stadium

Sunday December 4

France against Poland

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Al Thumama Stadium

England against Senegal

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Al Bayt Stadium

Monday Dec 5

Japan vs Croatia

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Al Janoub Stadium

To be determined: 1st Place Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia) vs 2nd Place Group H (Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay)

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Stadium 974

Monday Dec 6

Morocco vs Spain

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Education City Stadium

To be determined: First place Group H vs Second place Group G

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Lusail iconic stadium