Saturday, December 3, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?
SportsSports

World Cup 2022 Round of 16: Who’s playing, where and when?

by Merry
written by Merry
Qatar World Cup 2022

The upset-filled tournament will enter the knockout stage on Saturday, where every match will be do-or-die.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar, which has already registered some historic setbacks, is about to enter the round of 16 – the first of the tournament’s knockout stages.

Sixteen of the 32 teams that qualified for the tournament will advance to the next round. Of that number, 14 have already qualified, with two others hoping to join that contingent after this weekend’s round of play.

So who plays, where and when?

Saturday December 3:

Netherlands vs USA

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Khalifa International Stadium

Argentina vs Australia

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Ahmad bin Ali stadium

Sunday December 4

France against Poland

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Al Thumama Stadium

England against Senegal

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Al Bayt Stadium

Messi
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team’s first goal against Mexico [File: Pedro Nunes/Reuters]

Monday Dec 5

Japan vs Croatia

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Al Janoub Stadium

To be determined: 1st Place Group G (Brazil, Switzerland, Cameroon, Serbia) vs 2nd Place Group H (Portugal, Ghana, South Korea, Uruguay)

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Stadium 974

Monday Dec 6

Morocco vs Spain

6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Education City Stadium

To be determined: First place Group H vs Second place Group G

22:00 (19:00 GMT)

Lusail iconic stadium

Ghana
Mohammed Salisu from Ghana celebrates after the opening goal against South Korea [Lee Jin-man/AP Photo]
You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Photos: Ukrainians in Kherson are facing hardship

2023 KTM OFF ROAD RACE TEAM

Brazil is facing an injury crisis as Alex...

This is the side that you see. World...

Built to fade: World Cup stadium 974

Marnus makes it twin-tonnes, but Aussies still have...

Essex is experiencing more strife as Azeem Akhtar,...

Chocolatito vs Estrada III: Preview and Prediction

The World Cup 2022: Numbers

England’s Joe Root uses his HEAD to shine...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More