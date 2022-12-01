World Cup 2022 predictions: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today’s games.

The 2022 World Cup has had quite a few setbacks.

On Wednesday, Group D produced two shocking results on the third matchday, with Australia beating Denmark 1-0 and Tunisia beating France 1-0.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) forecaster, was dazzled on both occasions, but managed to save face by correctly predicting Argentina to beat Poland and Mexico to beat Saudi Arabia.

For today’s first two matches, Kashef processed historical data and performance of all participating teams to predict the results of each match.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Croatia vs Belgium, Group F

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Croatia and Belgium are about as evenly matched as you can get. Both teams reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, with Croatia beating England 2-1 in extra time and Belgium narrowly losing to eventual winners France 1-0.

Kashef narrowly supported Croatia to win the game, but a draw is also very likely.

Who: Canada vs Morocco, Group F

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: The Atlas Lions will try to beat Canada and advance to the Round of 16 after an impressive victory over Belgium. A draw against Canada, which is already out of the tournament, would also guarantee Morocco a place in the round of 16.

Kashef strongly supports Morocco to win today’s game.

Who will win the World Cup?

With 40 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 66 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference in determining how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.