Home World Cup 2022 predictions: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium
Categories: News

World Cup 2022 predictions: Canada vs Morocco, Croatia vs Belgium

Al Jazeera’s AI robot Kashef ran the numbers and made some predictions for today’s games.

The 2022 World Cup has had quite a few setbacks.

On Wednesday, Group D produced two shocking results on the third matchday, with Australia beating Denmark 1-0 and Tunisia beating France 1-0.

Kashef, our artificial intelligence (AI) forecaster, was dazzled on both occasions, but managed to save face by correctly predicting Argentina to beat Poland and Mexico to beat Saudi Arabia.

For today’s first two matches, Kashef processed historical data and performance of all participating teams to predict the results of each match.

Here are Kashef’s predictions:

Who: Croatia vs Belgium, Group F

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: Croatia and Belgium are about as evenly matched as you can get. Both teams reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, with Croatia beating England 2-1 in extra time and Belgium narrowly losing to eventual winners France 1-0.

Related Post
  1. In the Herald: November 28, 1923

    Heat wave, successful fruit drive and accusations of unsanitary conditions

  2. Looting, Sabotage Marked Last Days of Russia’s Occupation of Kherson

    KHERSON, Ukraine—Earlier this month, Russian troopers ripped down energy strains, knocked down cellphone towers and…

  3. Police checks on decency during Mardi Gras parade

    She said police and event organizers were working side by side to conduct visual inspections…

Kashef narrowly supported Croatia to win the game, but a draw is also very likely.

(Al Jazeera)

Who: Canada vs Morocco, Group F

Where: Al Thumama Stadium

When: Thursday, December 1, 6:00 PM (3:00 PM GMT)

Prediction: The Atlas Lions will try to beat Canada and advance to the Round of 16 after an impressive victory over Belgium. A draw against Canada, which is already out of the tournament, would also guarantee Morocco a place in the round of 16.

Kashef strongly supports Morocco to win today’s game.

(Al Jazeera)

Who will win the World Cup?

With 40 completed matches, Kashef has an accuracy level of 66 percent. After each match, Kashef runs the model again to predict the outcome of the next match up to and including the final.

Predicting match results is not easy. External factors such as team morale or player fitness make a big difference in determining how the game plays out.

See if you can outsmart Kashef and predict today’s winners by playing our AI game here.

(Al Jazeera)
Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: american footballAsia-PacificBelgiumCanadaCosta RicaCroatiaCupEuropeGermanyInfographicInteractiveJapanLatin AmericaMiddle EastMorocconewspredictionsQatar World Cup 2022sportWorld
1 day ago

Recent Posts

Pregnant Molly Mae Hague cosies up when she goes out for Christmas shopping in Manchester

It won't be long before she has her first baby with boxer boyfriend Tommy Fury.…

5 mins ago

Brittany Higgins was in the hospital for mental health for five days during Bruce Lehrmann’s rape trial.

Journalists were not allowed to report on anything the jury did not hear until the…

18 mins ago

Eufy security cameras transmit data to cloud without consent. This is not the worst part.

Constantly selling the idea of private, secure local storage, Eufy Security has been caught misleading…

25 mins ago

We will see a completely new type of computer, says AI pioneer Geoff Hinton

Conventional digital computers, by prioritizing reliability, have missed out, said Turing Award winner Geoffrey Hinton,…

26 mins ago

In 2023, get ready for the Year of the Yin Water Rabbit!

Your Chinese sign or animal is determined by the year of your birthday. The only…

27 mins ago

Xi Jinping’s plans to build a super embassy in China near Tower of London have been thrown out by council

Xi Jinping's plan to build a Chinese super embassy near the Tower of London is…

27 mins ago