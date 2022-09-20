World Cup 2022: Louis van Gaal joins call for compensation funds following labour abuse in Qatar

Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has given his backing to a compensation fund being set up to support families of migrant workers who died while working to set up the Qatar World Cup.

The call for the fund has been led by Amnesty International, where many families have received no compensation because there was no post-mortem and their deaths were not considered accidents at work but simply natural causes.

This is despite the fact that they were mostly relatively young men who simply worked long hours in extraordinary temperatures.

In July, human rights organizations Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and FairSquare wrote to FIFA’s 14 corporate partners and World Cup sponsors, urging them to call on world football’s governing body to address the abuse of migrant workers in connection with World Cup preparations.

Now two months before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar, former Manchester United manager van Gaal has voiced his support for the idea as he insisted FIFA must face the consequences as he hit out at their ‘smart’ decision to to award Qatar the tournament.

“Of course I support the compensation funds (for the victims of labor abuses in building the World Cup stadiums in Qatar) and I think it should happen, especially when you consider the billions, I mean millions, that FIFA makes from the tournament.

‘If they are so smart as to organize the World Cup there, they must stand with everything that comes after that decision.’

Van Gaal is not alone in his support for a compensation fund to be set up, following results last week that 67 percent of adults who took part in a YouGov poll commissioned by Amnesty International believes FIFA should use World Cup revenue to compensate workers who have suffered.

This support increased to 84 percent for those likely to watch at least one match in the tournament. The study surveyed more than 17,000 adults in 15 countries, including Argentina, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Kenya, Mexico, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

It is not known whether England will join the call for a compensation fund, but Gareth Southgate and the FA are expected to issue a clear statement on Qatar’s human rights this week.

The England manager has raised the issue of workers’ human rights before, while captain Harry Kane said he would speak to other international captains about players making a joint symbolic gesture in support of human rights.

It is expected that FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, who has been part of UEFA’s working group on Qatar, will take the lead in the FA’s positioning.

UEFA’s working group on Qatar has already supported the creation of a workers’ centre, a safe place for workers in Qatar to receive representation in labor disputes, as a legacy of the World Cup.

The FA is now expected to call for the Workers’ Center to be established after they were criticized for not issuing an earlier collective statement on human rights in Qatar.

In response to the survey: FIFA said: ‘FIFA notes the poll conducted on behalf of Amnesty International, with respondents from 10 countries in Europe and five countries from the rest of the world on the issue of labor standards and protection in Qatar.

‘Respondents may not be fully aware of the measures that FIFA and its partners in Qatar have implemented in recent years to protect workers involved in the delivery of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

‘As recognized by independent experts, such as the International Labor Organization and international trade unions, a wide range of measures have been implemented over recent years to improve the protection of workers in Qatar, and these developments have largely occurred as a consequence of the World Cup is played in the country.

“This also includes FIFA and its partners in Qatar putting pressure on companies when necessary to ensure the redress of workers involved in FIFA World Cup preparations. Workers have been compensated in various forms where companies failed to comply with the Workers’ Welfare Standards of the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), which is the standard used by FIFA and the host country to ensure the protection of workers involved in FIFA World Cup-related activities.

“These measures were complemented by the steps taken by the Ministry of Labor to enforce Qatar’s labor laws and provide access to redress, such as through the Workers’ Support and Insurance Fund.

“FIFA will continue its efforts to enable redress for workers who may have been adversely affected in relation to FIFA World Cup-related work in accordance with its human rights policy and responsibilities under relevant international standards.”