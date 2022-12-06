World Cup 2022, day 17: Last-16 stage reaches its conclusion

Morocco will face Spain before Portugal faces Switzerland when the round of 16 stage of the 2022 World Cup concludes.

The fourth and final day of the round of 16 phase of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will see Morocco take on Spain and Portugal take on Switzerland.

Calendar

Morocco vs Spain – City of Education Stadium, 6:00 p.m. (15:00 GMT)

Portugal vs Switzerland – Lusail Stadium, 10:00 p.m. (19:00 GMT)

Morocco vs Spain

Spain head into Tuesday’s round of 16 clash against Morocco as favourites, but the Atlas Lions will be hoping they can deliver an upset after an electrifying start to their World Cup campaign.

The Spaniards, who humiliated Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match, eventually finished second in Group E behind Japan after a shock 2-1 loss to Samurai Blue, a result that also sent four-time champions Germany , out of the tournament. .

Meanwhile, Morocco defied the odds to top Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium and are now making their second appearance in the knockout phase.

They are the only Arab team left in the competition and will enjoy significant support at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

team news

Spanish defender César Azpilicueta has recovered from an injury sustained against Japan, meaning coach Luis Enrique has a full 26-man squad to choose from.

Morocco is also in good health, with star full-back Achraf Hakimi set to play against his country of birth as he continues to deal with a thigh injury sustained in the Atlas Lions’ opening game against Croatia.

head to head record

portugal vs switzerland

Portugal and Switzerland have already met twice this year in the Nations League, winning one game each.

A double from Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal overcome Switzerland 4-0 in early June. But just a week later, the Swiss scored in the first minute and survived a barrage of attacks from Portugal in an organized and resolute defensive display that helped them win 1-0.

Those matches serve as a reminder that while Portugal heads into Tuesday’s game at Lusail Stadium as favourites, Switzerland has the ability to outshine them and record another stunning result in a World Cup that has been defined by upsets against all odds.

Portugal topped their qualifying group, scoring six goals in three games. Switzerland finished second in their group after winning their last match 3-2 against Serbia in dramatic fashion.

team news

For Portugal, the preparation for Tuesday’s game has been dominated by discussions about Ronaldo’s behaviour. The 37-year-old striker looked angry after being pulled off with 25 minutes remaining in his side’s 2-1 loss to South Korea in their final group game.

Portugal manager Fernando Santos later said he was not impressed with Ronaldo’s conduct and declined to confirm whether he would captain the team against Switzerland after leading his country in its first three games in Qatar.

There has been speculation that Ronaldo, who claimed his frustration was directed at an opposing player rather than Santos for taking him out, may give up entirely after the incident.

For Switzerland, which is bidding to reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 68 years, goalkeeper Yann Sommer and defender Nico Elvedi have been declared fit to play after recovering from illness.

His return to fitness means manager Murat Yakin has a full squad available to choose from.